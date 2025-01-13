Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Get ready for an adrenaline-filled event as CLYMB™ Yas Island Abu Dhabi in collaboration with Eurasian Skydiving Association presents an unmissable indoor skydiving championship. From January 20 to 24, 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, over 200 of the world’s top indoor skydivers from over 20 countries will gather in Abu Dhabi for five thrilling days of gravity-defying action.

This event is organized under the umbrella of the Emirates Aerosports Federation (EAF), further cementing the UAE’s position as a global hub for hosting international sports events. Tourists and residents from across the UAE are invited to witness these elite athletes push the boundaries of human flight, competing across a variety of challenging disciplines.

The competition will feature three separate championships, showcasing the diversity and innovation in indoor skydiving. The 1st International Indoor Skydiving 8-way Event will focus exclusively on wind tunnel competitions, highlighting the precision and teamwork required in this format. Additionally, the 1st International Wind Tunnel Race Event will debut as a groundbreaking discipline, with rules developed specifically for this competition, making it a one-of-a-kind event on the global stage. Thirdly, the 2nd International Skydiving 16-way Event will take place in the wind tunnel.

The event promises breathtaking highlights, including precision formations where teams of eight skydivers create intricate geometric shapes during exhilarating freefalls. Guests can also marvel at the artistry and coordination of sixteen skydivers as they craft complex patterns mid-air, demonstrating unparalleled skill and teamwork. Adding to the excitement, speed skydiving will showcase athletes racing against the clock, achieving incredible speeds over short distances in a display of sheer agility.

For those inspired to experience the thrill of indoor skydiving firsthand, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi offers a unique opportunity for visitors of all ages. Whether a seasoned indoor skydiver or a complete beginner, the adventure hub’s professional team provides expert guidance, ensuring a safe and unforgettable journey into the world of flight.

Don’t miss the chance to experience this iconic event! Witness the synergy of skill, speed, and precision as world-class athletes redefine the limits of indoor skydiving.

For more information on CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi please visit: www.clymbabudhabi.com.

About CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, developed by Miral and operated by Miral Experiences, is a unique indoor adventure hub. Home to the Guinness World Record World’s Biggest Indoor Skydiving Flight Chamber at 10 meters (32 feet) wide and 32 meters (104 feet) high in 2020. CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi also houses five climbing walls including The SUMMYT™, the region’s tallest indoor climbing wall at 42 meters (138 feet). In the same year, the indoor adventure hub also received the award for Best New Adventure/Sports Attraction by the Global Brand Awards. CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi also won the Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction by the World Travel Awards along with the Best Family Entertainment Center at the Park World Excellence Awards and Best Indoor Adventure Park by “Arabian Best of the Best Awards”.

As Abu Dhabi’s first custom-built climbing center, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi is a unique attraction for residents and tourists alike to experience. The facilities are family-friendly with expert instructors and extensive safety equipment on hand. CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi offers varying levels of difficulty in both skydiving and climbing for guests of all competency levels to reach new heights.

A fully indoor facility within a geometrically designed building, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi includes a retail outlet, private event space, and one dining venue. The attraction is located in the center of Yas Island near Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

For more information on CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi please visit: www.clymbabudhabi.com

Media Contacts:

Miral Destinations

Rabie Riman

Head of PR

rriman@miral.ae