Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cloudera, the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI, will showcase its latest advancements at GITEX Global Dubai 2024, the Middle East’s premier technology event. With enterprises in the region rapidly embracing cloud and AI technologies, Cloudera is set to spotlight innovations designed to meet the unique demands of Middle Eastern businesses seeking scalable, secure, and efficient solutions for data management and AI-driven digital transformation.

As the region's digital economy continues to grow, organisations are leveraging hybrid cloud environments to enhance productivity, ensure regulatory compliance, and unlock the value of their data. According to a recent study by Cloudera, 71% of organisations in the Middle East already use the public cloud, and 86% plan to move more data to the cloud in the next few years, driven by the need for flexibility, data sovereignty, and security.

At GITEX Global 2024, Cloudera will present its cutting-edge solutions, including the newly launched Cloudera AI Inference Service, as part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform. This service accelerates the deployment and management of large-scale AI models by up to 36x, providing enterprises with a secure, scalable, and high-performance foundation to advance GenAI from pilot stages to full-scale production.

Key innovations that Cloudera will highlight at GITEX include:

Cloudera AI Inference : Leveraging NVIDIA’s Tensor Core GPUs and embedded NIM microservices, Cloudera AI Inference provides 4x throughput over traditional CPUs for large language models (LLMs) and AI applications, enabling the rapid development of virtual assistants, AI-driven chatbots, and natural language processing solutions.

: Leveraging NVIDIA’s Tensor Core GPUs and embedded NIM microservices, Cloudera AI Inference provides 4x throughput over traditional CPUs for large language models (LLMs) and AI applications, enabling the rapid development of virtual assistants, AI-driven chatbots, and natural language processing solutions. True Hybrid Cloud Vision : Cloudera continues to drive its vision of true hybrid cloud environments with a unified data, analytics, and AI platform. This platform allows seamless movement of data and workloads across on-premises and cloud environments, ensuring security, scalability, and compliance with local data regulations.

: Cloudera continues to drive its vision of true hybrid cloud environments with a unified data, analytics, and AI platform. This platform allows seamless movement of data and workloads across on-premises and cloud environments, ensuring security, scalability, and compliance with local data regulations. Open Data Lakehouse Architecture : Combining the flexibility of data lakes with the high performance of data warehouses, Cloudera’s data lakehouse supports hybrid and multi-cloud environments, making it easier for enterprises to manage their complete data estate.

: Combining the flexibility of data lakes with the high performance of data warehouses, Cloudera’s data lakehouse supports hybrid and multi-cloud environments, making it easier for enterprises to manage their complete data estate. Enhanced Security and Governance: With a focus on privacy and governance, Cloudera offers enterprise-grade features like access control, service accounts, auditing, and lineage management, ensuring that data and AI models are deployed securely and efficiently.

Karim Azar, Regional Vice President of Middle East, Turkey & Africa at Cloudera, said, “The Middle East is undergoing a tremendous digital transformation, with hybrid cloud playing a key role in unlocking new business models and driving efficiency. Our participation in GITEX 2024 underlines our commitment to helping regional enterprises harness the full potential of their data with our hybrid data platform, AI capabilities, and scalable cloud technologies.”

As industries in the region accelerate their AI and cloud adoption, Cloudera is positioned to address key challenges like data sovereignty, compliance risks, and AI governance. Deloitte’s recent findings show that while GenAI adoption is advancing, with over two-thirds of organisations increasing their GenAI budgets, compliance risks and governance are significant barriers. Cloudera’s platform mitigates these concerns, providing businesses with a trusted, private AI deployment solution.

In addition to AI-driven innovations, Cloudera’s Hybrid Control Plane will be on display, showcasing how businesses can gain a “single pane of glass” view for monitoring, governing, and optimising deployments across hybrid environments. This unified approach helps Middle Eastern enterprises navigate the complexities of hybrid cloud management, ensuring operational continuity and enhanced business agility.

GITEX attendees can experience live demos, attend thought leadership sessions, and interact with Cloudera experts, gaining insights into how Cloudera’s solutions transform data into actionable insights.

Join Cloudera at GITEX Global 2024 at Stand No. H9-A10 in Hall 9 and explore how the company’s innovations power the future of AI and hybrid cloud across the Middle East.

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI. With 100x more data under management than other cloud-only vendors, Cloudera empowers global enterprises to transform data of all types, on any public or private cloud, into valuable, trusted insights. Our open data lakehouse delivers scalable and secure data management with portable cloud-native analytics, enabling customers to bring GenAI models to their data while maintaining privacy and ensuring responsible, reliable AI deployments. The world’s largest brands in financial services, insurance, media, manufacturing, and government rely on Cloudera to use their data to solve what seemed impossible—today and in the future.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

