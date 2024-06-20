Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Business and lifestyle fully serviced flexible and contemporary workspace and co-working space provider, Cloud Spaces is set to host a free panel talk event which dives into the dynamic world of podcasting, this June 26th, from 4pm to 6pm, at Cloud Spaces, ADGM, Al Sarab Tower, Level 11, Abu Dhabi.

The free panel discussion will be led by Sara Mousa, creator and host of podcast, ‘Around The Emirates with Sara Mousa’, Ra’ed Saade, entertainment personality and host of Dubai’s podcast, ‘Wingman: Flirting with Life’ and Vik Morjaria, COO of Creative Content Agency, moderated by Anisa Ismail. The panel will delve into key themes on the topic, including preparation strategies, the art of storytelling, building a community and the return of investment of podcasting.

The event is aimed at supporting the local Abu Dhabi community, entrepreneurs and business owners, as well as aspiring podcasters, providing the perfect location for guests to network with likeminded individuals and learn about the intricacies of podcasting from leading industry professionals. Guests will also have an opportunity to ask questions and start discussions with the panel.

This event is part of Cloud Spaces' commitment to fostering the local community by providing essential resources to empower local SMEs and entrepreneurs, thereby contributing to the growth of the UAE's economy through collaborative partnerships.

To register for the event please visit this link , for more information about Cloud Spaces visit www.cloudspaces.ae or follow them on socials @clouspacesae.

ABOUT CLOUD SPACES:

Cloud Spaces provides flexible and contemporary workspace, including areas available to rent by the hour, co-working day passes, monthly memberships and serviced offices. Stylish and modern, it provides an inspiring and motivational environment from which to work and collaborate. Boasting state-of-the-art facilities, members can enjoy access to a range of comfortable office and working spaces and boardrooms, plus a recording studio, photography studio, in-house specialty café and more. Providing everything that local and international entrepreneurs need to prosper and thrive, Cloud Spaces aims to attract trend-conscious, innovative individuals and businesses with a background in various sectors including retail, fashion, IT, legal consultancy, fintech and beyond.

Currently located in 4 locations in UAE with the plan to open soon in one more location in Dubai, Cloud Spaces is continuously expanding their footprint to better support the growing business and entrepreneurial landscape.

