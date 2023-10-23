Doha, Qatar – The 11th edition of Cityscape Qatar 2023, the country’s flagship real estate event will open its doors tomorrow, October 24th at 12pm at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. Hosting over 90 local and international developers, and over 40 speakers sharing their insights and the latest news around the Qatari real estate market. The exhibition is held under the patronage of His Excellency, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the region’s leading real estate industry players, discover new projects and launches, and conduct business with the most trusted developers in Qatar and the wider MENA region.

Qetaifan Projects, the exclusive platinum sponsor for Cityscape Qatar, will announce their latest offers, where visitors can enjoy a 10% discount on cash payments for all plots, including towers and residential properties, along with flexible payment plans ranging from seven to ten years.

This edition of Cityscape Qatar will feature local and international pavilions, including the Government Pavilion represented by Invest Qatar as an esteemed Strategic Partner, with the support of the Ministry of Justice, Qatar Financial Center, and the Ministry of Interior. International pavilions include the Egypt Pavilion and the Indian Pavilion represented by Gulf Madhyamam.

As part of the Cityscape Talks sessions, industry speakers will discuss the latest news on Qatar investment opportunities, sustainability, digital transformation and technological disruption. Participants can expect insightful talks and panel discussions focused on the real estate industry’s contribution to the Qatar National Vision Program, Qatar’s commitment to sustainability, technology and its transformative role within Qatar’s real estate sector.

For the first time represented at Cityscape Qatar, The Cityscape WIRE (Women in Real Estate) platform will provide a special place for women offering a dedicated panel and networking event that highlights the stories, achievements and contributions of female leaders within the Qatari real estate sector.

Alexander Edwards, Exhibition Director, Cityscape Qatar, said: “We are excited to welcome everyone at Cityscape Qatar tomorrow. There is a lot in store, with the unveiling of exciting new developments that will transform the urban landscape of Qatar, and offering the latest trends and innovations within the current real estate market, as well as discussing contributions to Qatar's National Vision Program 2030.”

For more information about the exhibition, or to register as a visitor please visit www.cityscapeqatar.com or follow on twitter @cityscapemena , Instagram @cityscapeqatar and Cityscape Qatar on Facebook for updates.

About Cityscape Qatar

Cityscape Qatar is Qatar's most prestigious real estate exhibition held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. The annual event serves as a valuable platform for serious investors, asset managers, homebuyers, and high-net-worth individuals to source exciting new property opportunities locally and internationally.