Cairo: Informa, the world’s leading exhibition organizer, announces the launch of the 14th edition of Cityscape Egypt 2025, the region’s most prominent real estate event. The exhibition will be held under the auspices of the Egyptian Cabinet and the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities.

Cityscape Summit will take place on 23 September at the St. Regis Hotel in the New Administrative Capital. The Summit will convene more than 30 prominent thought leaders and investors from across Egypt and the Middle East to reinforce Cityscape’s role as a high-level platform for channeling regional investment into Egypt’s real estate sector. Sessions will explore public–private collaboration, the economics of real estate and related industries, and strategies to advance the investment climate both locally and regionally.

Following the Summit, Cityscape Exhibition will run from 24–27 September at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC) in New Cairo. The exhibition will showcase the latest projects from Egypt’s leading developers and, for the first time, feature an International Pavilion with participation from global developers, further enhancing Cityscape’s position as a premier regional and international real estate showcase.

Complementing the exhibition, Cityscape Talks will host panel discussions and interactive workshops tackling the most pressing issues shaping the industry’s future. Topics will cover attractive real estate investment opportunities, the outlook for Egypt’s property sector, and key trends such as sustainability, smart cities, branded residences, and fractional ownership. This year’s features also include Egypt Proptech Challenge, held in partnership with 500 Global, where startups from Egypt, the GCC, and Africa will present innovative solutions in PropTech, ConTech, sustainability, and smart city development. Finalists and winners will receive awards in collaboration with WRK+ (The GrEEK Campus & MQR) and gain the opportunity to showcase their projects at the next edition of Cityscape.

With more than 80 local and international developers and over 1,000 projects on display, Cityscape Egypt 2025 offers an unparalleled networking platform for more than 40,000 expected visitors. Attendees will include regional investors, business leaders seeking new partnerships, and homebuyers exploring opportunities across residential, commercial, administrative, and integrated smart and sustainable communities.