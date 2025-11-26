Manama, Bahrain: Cityscape Bahrain 2025 officially opened its doors today at Exhibition World Bahrain, bringing together Bahrain’s leading real estate developers, investors, financial institutions, and government entities for the Kingdom’s largest annual real estate gathering. The opening marks the beginning of a five-day showcase that will host more than 45 exhibitors and attract over 12,000 visitors from across the region.



This year’s edition is held under the theme “Elevate Your Lifestyle,” reflecting Bahrain’s ongoing efforts to enhance liveability, strengthen its real estate ecosystem, and support the Kingdom’s broader economic diversification ambitions. The strong turnout on the first day underscores continued confidence in Bahrain’s property market and the event’s growing role as a strategic platform for investment, development, and collaboration. Exhibitors include industry leaders such as: Bahrain Marina Development Company, Binaa Al Bahrain, Diyar Al Muharraq, Edamah, Hayan Island, Infracorp, Naseej, Reef Island, and Orchid, among others.

Day one also witnessed a series of announcements from participating developers and partners. Eskan Bank signed a collaborative agreement with seven commercial banks to activate the ‘Tumooh’ Programme. KFH also signed an MoU with Durrat Al Bahrain for exclusive financing options for the Jawharat Al Murjan development. Further agreements were revealed throughout the day, including partnerships between Mazaad and KFH; BBK and each of Kanoo Real Estate, Best Location Real Estate Solutions, and Naseej; as well as a collaboration between Edamah and Kanoo Real Estate. Kanoo Real Estate also signed with Mohamed Salahuddin Architects & Engineers (MSCEB) for the architectural design of the ‘Pier 1980’ project. These developments reflect the momentum of Bahrain’s real estate market and the growing appetite for new projects, smart living solutions, and sustainable development models.

Cityscape Talks 2025 commenced this afternoon alongside the exhibition, gathering more than 35 regional and international speakers from across the real estate, investment, and urban development sectors. Over the coming days, the conference will feature sessions exploring market trends, policy priorities, investment strategies, and the role of innovation, positioning Bahrain as a thought leader in shaping the future of regional real estate.

On the occasion, Alex Heuff, Regional Director of Cityscape, said:

“Each edition of Cityscape Bahrain reflects the growing ambition of the Kingdom’s real estate sector, but what stands out this year is the clarity of direction across developers, investors, and government stakeholders. There is a shared focus on long-term value, well-designed communities, and investment-driven growth. This edition brings forward over 250 investment opportunities worth more than USD 10 billion. Our aim is to create a setting where meaningful conversations turn into tangible progress, and we are pleased to see that momentum from the very first day.”



The exhibition floor also highlighted several key developments from participating real estate leaders. Bareeq Al Retaj showcased Ras Hayan Village, its sustainable coastal community on Bahrain’s southeastern shores, offering tranquil living amid natural mangroves with amenities such as community centres, local cafés, a mosque, and waterfront views of the canal, marina, and beach. The project continues to see strong demand, with almost 90 percent of Phase 1 plots sold and Phase 2 now officially on the market.



Durrat Al Bahrain also drew strong interest with two key developments located on Al Murjan Island 5. Jawharat Al Murjan features around 200 sea-facing luxury villas designed for modern Gulf families, set amid marinas, landscaped parks, retail, dining, and leisure amenities. The developer also showcased Al Yaqoot Villas, a new collection of well-appointed three-bedroom beachfront homes designed to offer contemporary family living, featuring flexible layouts that allow for future enhancements as residents’ needs evolve.

Naseej is also presenting a selection of new additions to its growing portfolio, most notably the launch of smart villas within the Nasayim Arad development in Arad Bay, along with its upcoming mixed-use project, Amwaj Avenue, located at the gateway to Amwaj Islands.



This year’s edition is supported by key partners, with BBK joining as the Official Banking Partner, alongside Durrat Al Bahrain as Gold Sponsor, Jotun as Networking Partner, and Batelco as Technology Partner.



Visitors can register to attend Cityscape Bahrain 2025 at Cityscape-Events.com/Bahrain Registered attendees also gain access to Jewellery Arabia and Scent Arabia, held concurrently at Exhibition World Bahrain, offering a comprehensive experience that brings together real estate, luxury, lifestyle, and design under one roof