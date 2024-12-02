Manama, Bahrain - Cityscape Bahrain, the Kingdom's most eagerly awaited regional real estate exhibition and conference, has concluded with resounding success, attracting a record number of over 10,000 visitors from across Bahrain and the MENA region. The event showcased over 50 mega real estate projects, collectively valued at billions of dollars, highlighting the Kingdom’s thriving real estate market and its appeal to regional and international investors. Notably, the event catalyzed a remarkable 341 million BD in deals, further underscoring Bahrain’s robust position as a hub for property investment and development .

Cityscape Bahrain 2024 also hosted a highly anticipated conference under the theme ‘Innovate, Elevate & Thrive – Liveability at the Heart of Bahrain’s Vision.’ The conference brought together more than 400 attendees, and over 25 distinguished local, regional, and international experts. Proceedings began with a warm welcome and opening remarks by Informa Markets, setting the stage for the insightful discussions and networking opportunities to follow.

In a nod to its dedication to nurturing young talent, Cityscape Bahrain 2024 proudly featured the Architects of Tomorrow competition, which invited students to showcase their innovative visions for enhancing Bahrain’s living standards through thoughtfully designed spaces and infrastructure.Visitors had the chance to explore these creative submissions displayed throughout the event, highlighting the exceptional promise of Bahrain’s next generation of architects.. A panel of esteemed judges reviewed the models and posters, leading to the announcement of the three winning projects: Jovianne Alba and Hussain Hani from the University of Bahrain came in first place and second place respectively, while Amnah Rashid Sabah Alkhalifa and Tia Fadi El Khatib from the Royal University for Women claimed third place. Their exemplary creativity and vision demonstrated the immense potential of Bahrain’s future architects.

Firmly established as the premier platform for luxury real estate in the region, Cityscape Bahrain continues to provide an immersive experience, uniting professionals, investors, and future leaders in the industry.

About Cityscape:

Cityscape, owned by Informa Markets, first took place in 2002 and has since grown beyond exhibitions, to become one of the largest real estate data and media portfolios globally.

The Cityscape portfolio equips industry professionals with up-to-date material, matchmaking and micro-analysis via in person conferences and exhibitions, data trend analysis, insightful webinars, podcasts and customized articles. With a focused content & data platform, Cityscape Intelligence, and with events taking place across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia and Turkey, the Cityscape brand is tapped into the real estate market across a spectrum of markets, including Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and with expansions on the horizon in Europe and Asia. ‘

For more information visit www.cityscapebahrain.com

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.