Attendees can explore a diverse range of developments, encompassing large-scale mixed-use projects and luxury residential properties.

(Manama, Bahrain) – Cityscape Bahrain, the most anticipated regional real estate and property event exhibition in the Kingdom, has revealed its exhibitor lineup for its 2024 exhibition and conference, set to take place from November 26 to 30 at Exhibition World Bahrain. This year’s event will be co-located with Jewellery Arabia and Scent Arabia, offering attendees an exceptional opportunity to explore the latest in luxury living alongside premium jewelry and fragrance offerings.

Bareeq Al Retaj, one of the Kingdom’s leading real estate development and management services companies, will serve as a Gold Sponsor for this year’s event. Other prominent exhibitors include Diyar Al Muharraq, Bahrain Marina Development Company, Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), Durrat Al Bahrain, Naseej, Al Areen Holdings, Kooheji Development, and many more. Financial institutions are also well-represented, with the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait serving as the Official Banking Partner.

Mr. Yousif Bucheeri, CEO of Bareeq Al Retaj, "As the Gold Sponsor for Cityscape Bahrain 2024, Bareeq Al Retaj is proud to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Bahrain’s real estate landscape," remarked Mr. Yousif Bucheeri, CEO of Bareeq Al Retaj. "Our developments align with Bahrain’s strategic vision, bringing innovative and sustainable solutions to life. Attendees at Cityscape can look forward to exclusive insights into our latest projects, which underscore our commitment to enhancing the nation’s urban and economic growth."

Yasser Al Sharifi, Group Chief Executive of Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, “BBK is proud to be the official and exclusive banking partner of the prominent “Cityscape Bahrain” exhibition. We are delighted to leverage this platform to present our extensive range of financing solutions, empowering our valued customers to acquire their dream homes. This partnership reaffirms BBK’s position as a trusted and preferred financial partner for individuals seeking to purchase and invest in real estate.”

As part of the Cityscape Bahrain 2024 program, the event’s conference under the theme “Liveability and the Future of Living in Bahrain,” will be held on Thursday, 28 November at the Grand Hall of Exhibition World Bahrain. The conference will bring together esteemed speakers, including H.E. Eng. Essam Bin Abdullah Khalaf, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Bahrain, Sandra Baer, CEO, Personal Cities, USA, Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa, Director General of Heritage, Bahrain Authority for Culture & Antiquities, H.E. Basim Mohamed Alsaie, Board Member, Bahrain Chamber of Commerce, Bahrain, Dr. Ahlam Zainal, CEO of Areen Holdings, Fernanda Maria Lonardoni, Head of Country Programme, UN-Habitat, among other industry experts.

With over 10 hours of content, the conference will feature discussions on key trends and forward-looking strategies in the real estate and urban development sectors, delivered by more than 25 local, regional, and international experts.

Cityscape Bahrain 2024 will host over 50 exhibitors, offering more than 200 development opportunities and is expecting to welcome over 10,000 visitors. Attendees will have the chance to engage with the latest projects from leading real estate developers and architects, exploring a wide range of developments, from large-scale mixed-use complexes to luxurious residential properties.

About Cityscape/Informa Events

About Cityscape:

Cityscape, owned by Informa Markets, first took place in 2002 and has since grown beyond exhibitions, to become one of the largest real estate data and media portfolios globally.

The Cityscape portfolio equips industry professionals with up-to-date material, matchmaking and micro-analysis via in person conferences and exhibitions, data trend analysis, insightful webinars, podcasts and customized articles. With a focused content & data platform, Cityscape Intelligence, and with events taking place across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia and Turkey, the Cityscape brand is tapped into the real estate market across a spectrum of markets, including Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and with expansions on the horizon in Europe and Asia.

For more information visit www.cityscapebahrain.com

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.