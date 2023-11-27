Manama, Bahrain: - Cityscape Bahrain, the Kingdom's most eagerly awaited regional real estate exhibition and conference, has concluded with resounding success, attracting 10,000 visitors from across Bahrain and the MENA region. The event showcased 58 mega real estate projects, collectively valued at an astounding $8 Billion, , marking a staggering 155% increase compared to 2022. Moreover, the event catalyzed a remarkable BD 240 Million in deals, a 144% surge from 2022. These remarkable achievements stand as a beacon of unwavering investor confidence in Bahrain's real estate landscape.

Cityscape Bahrain 2023 also featured a thought-provoking conference and seminar program that brought over 300 delegates, led by local and regional industry pioneers and experts, under the theme of "Sustainability & Digital Transformation in the Real Estate Sector." The conference brought together industry stakeholders to discuss the latest trends and developments in these critical areas, with a call to action to implement more sustainable and digitally enabled business models.

On the sidelines of the event, the Bahrain Real Estate Innovation Competition took place, embracing the innovations of national talents and their contributions to integrating innovative ideas into the development of the real estate sector and sustainability in Bahrain. Shaikha Bahar, the creator of the " Sustainable Smart Neighborhood" project, won first place and received a cash prize of 10,000 dollars. The second-place winner was Abdulrahman Showaiter, the creator of "SAND - Electronic Real Estate Identity," who received a cash prize of 6,000 dollars. Ali Al-quran, the creator of the "Aqar - Secure Real Estate Investment Platform," secured third place and received a cash prize of 4,000 dollars.

The inaugural ‘Architects of Tomorrow’ competition under the theme ‘Sustainable Architecture for a Better World’ unveiled its two People's Choice Award winners showcasing the most exemplary projects that championed sustainable architecture. The winners are Zainab Jaafar Ahmed Abdulla Husain Alhalal - University of Bahrain and Lama Jassim S. Alshaikh - Royal University for Women.

Cityscape Bahrain has established itself as a must-attend event for the real estate industry, attracting a wide range of prestigious and renowned specialists, analysts, and emerging companies.

-Ends-

About Cityscape:

Cityscape, owned by Informa Markets, first took place in 2002 and has since grown beyond exhibitions, to become one of the largest real estate data and media portfolios globally.The Cityscape portfolio equips industry professionals with up-to-date material, matchmaking and micro-analysis via in person conferences and exhibitions, data trend analysis, insightful webinars, podcasts and customized articles. With a focused content & data platform, Cityscape Intelligence, and with events taking place across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia and Turkey, the Cityscape brand is tapped into the real estate market across a spectrum of markets, including Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and with expansions on the horizon in Europe and Asia.

For more information visit www.cityscapebahrain.com

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.