A “Union Day Parade” with Dubai Police, more than 60 school students and over 100 entertainers



Dubai-UAE: City Walk is inviting visitors to brighten up their UAE Union Day celebrations with a two-day entertainment performance at the open-air lifestyle destination and a Union Day parade. Featuring a curated line-up of Middle Eastern performances, the destination will immerse the audience in the region’s rich culture on December 2 and 3 and experience a dynamic and visually appealing tribute with a parade on December 1.



Highlighting the weekend, City Walk will collaborate with Watani Al Emarat and Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) for a spectacular Union Day Parade. Starting at 4:00 pm and concluding at 6:00 pm on December 1, the parade will take off from Coca-Cola Arena and travel through Madina & Multaqa streets in Dubai. Boasting the participation of Dubai Police on horse patrol, over 60 school students and 100 performers embracing the spirit of unity which defines the United Arab Emirates.



Opening the two-day live entertainment, Adel Ebrahim, the soulful Arabic Folk musician and his 11-piece band will grace the stage on December 2 from 8:30-9:30 pm.



The melodies will continue on December 3 with Hamdan Al Abri, singer/songwriter and front man of the Dubai-based soul band ABRI, along with his 4-piece band at 6:30 pm. Lebanese songwriter and semi-finalist of The Voice Arabia Season 5, Yamane el-Hage and her 4-piece ensemble will captivate the audience from 8:00 to 8:30 pm, which will be followed by another magical segment from 9:00 to 9:30 pm.



Head to City Walk this UAE Union Day, where the melodic voices of the region will come together for a heartfelt weekend and more than 200 people participate in a parade that celebrates unity.



For Special Union Day offers and updates visit https://citywalk.ae/en/whats-on/nationalday2023.