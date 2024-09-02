Chris Do, Founder and CEO of The Futur, an educational platform with a mission to teach a billion people how to achieve their business ambitions

Grant Cardone, CEO behind the 10X Rule growth theory on how to grow and scale revenues 10X faster than your competition

Vusi Thembekwayo, CEO of MyGrowthFund Venture Partners and a global voice for sustainable development

Aman Gupta: Co-founder and CMO of boAt Lifestyle, one of India’s leading electronics brands, angel investor on Shark Tank India

Sharjah: The Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2024), slated for September 18-19 under the theme ‘A Futuristic Vision for Smart Economies,’ will convene the brightest minds in innovation, technology, and sustainable growth to deliver actionable strategies and cutting-edge insights in a rapidly evolving markets and economies.

Chris Do, an award-winning leader in business growth strategies and branding; Grant Cardone, business strategist and Founder of Cardone Capital; Vusi Thembekwayo, a visionary advocate for responsible and impactful investments; and Aman Gupta, the co-founder among India’s leading electronics brands, boAt Lifestyle, are among 80 speakers who will lead a packed agenda during the two-day international forum at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

Chris Do on AI and the future of corporate identities

One of the highlights of SIF 2024 will be a keynote address by Chris Do, founder and CEO of The Futur, an educational platform with a mission to teach a billion people how to succeed in their passions. Do, globally recognised for his innovative approach to business growth strategies, branding, and market outreach, will present his insights on ‘Intelligent Identities: AI in Corporate Branding.’ During his session, he will explore how artificial intelligence is transforming corporate branding, enabling businesses to create strong, future-ready identities that resonate in an increasingly digital world.

Drawing from his extensive experience in selecting industries for entrepreneurs and startup founders, he will share practical tools to harness AI for brand success. Over the years, his influence has made him a global voice for creative entrepreneurs. In 2010, his work in animation earned him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement.

10X Business Growth: Grant Cardone’s blueprint for exponential success

Grant Cardone, Private Equity Fund Manager, Business Strategist and Founder & CEO of Cardone Capital, will also take the stage at SIF 2024. His keynote, ‘Leveraging Technology and Social Media for Exponential Business Growth,’ will delve into integrating modern technologies within business structures to achieve substantial profit increases, enhance competitiveness and establish a global reach.

As a CEO, Cardone oversees a business empire that includes seven private companies and a real estate portfolio exceeding USD 4.7 billion and is a staunch advocate of the 10X Rule growth theory which accelerates the growth of any business. As the star of Undercover Billionaire TV show, he was stripped of his name and identity, his money, his contacts, and applied these principles to build a $5.5M business in just 90 days.

Application of the 10X Rule in Cardone’s own businesses allowed raise over $1.4B for investment from social media alone. Beyond his business acumen, Cardone is committed to social returns in business. He encourages his 16 million followers to contribute to the Grant Cardone Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to mentoring underprivileged youth in at-risk communities on financial literacy, business and entrepreneurship.

The future of businesses : Vusi Thembekwayo’s vision for sustainable growth

SIF 2024 will also feature a compelling address by Vusi Thembekwayo, Group CEO of MyGrowthFund Venture Partners, titled ‘The Future of Businesses in Emerging Markets.’ As a globally renowned voice on development, sustainability, and the future of business, he will present his ambitious vision for global growth driven by responsible and impactful investments. His plan includes establishing 300 sustainable companies, creating 100,000 quality jobs, and investing in 100 high-growth projects by 2030.

Drawing on his extensive experience leading MyGrowthFund, recognised as the Best Impact Investment Firm 2020 in Africa at the Worldwide Finance Awards in London, the CEO will outline practical strategies for investors and business leaders to align profitability with social responsibility during his session.

Innovating for success: Aman Gupta’s journey towards developing a leading brand

Aman Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt Lifestyle, will bring his entrepreneurial journey to the forefront during SIF 2024 in a session titled ‘The Art of Investing in Startups.’ Gupta, an angel investor and a Shark on Shark Tank India, who has played a pivotal role in building boAt into one of India’s leading electronics brands, will share key milestones in the company’s growth, including product innovation and market positioning strategies. His discussion will focus on the challenges and opportunities of scaling up in the highly competitive consumer electronics sector, offering valuable lessons for entrepreneurs and investors alike.

Exploring the Future: A comprehensive agenda on AI and smart economies

The seventh edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum will delve into the transformative power of artificial intelligence across various industries through a comprehensive agenda exploring how the new technology is reshaping sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and EdTech, driving the transition towards smart economies.