Desert Blaze joins the list of toughest physical challenges in the world, with 5km, 10km, 21km, and 42km races in extreme conditions

Registration for August 26 event is open now, with SAR110,000 in cash prizes to be won

AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Get ready for a test of grit and strength in AlUla. On August 26, the ancient Saudi Arabian city will unleash the ultimate racing event: the first AlUla Desert Blaze. Athletes from the region and around the globe will put themselves through one of the newest, hottest and most intense endurance races, going head-to-head with other extreme challenges held around the world. Online registration is now open, with cash prizes worth SAR110,000 (US$30,000) in sum to be won.

Prepare to embark on a journey like no other - a first-of-its-kind formidable challenge that is undoubtedly the toughest to date within the GCC. Set amidst the visually stunning landscape of the historic region of AlUla, with a route that will see athletes traversing scenic landscapes and majestic canyons, runners from all over the world are set to take on this ultimate test of endurance - in soaring temperatures of up to 42C (107F).

With distances spanning 5km, 10km, 21km, and 42km, men and women of all fitness levels will vie for the honour of being among the first individuals worldwide to conquer this formidable new challenge that will push their physical capabilities to the limit.

The excitement kicks off in historic Hegra, Saudi's first UNESCO Heritage Site, for runners participating in the 5km, 10km, and 21km races. For those tough enough to tackle the gruelling 42km route, their journey begins in the heart of the Ashar Valley at Maraya, the record-breaking multi-purpose entertainment venue.

Phillip Jones, Chief Tourism Officer at the Royal Commission for AlUla said: "AlUla Desert Blaze is not just a race; it's a unique and transformative experience. Not only does this represent a new performance milestone for athletes, but it will also give everyone taking part a unique perspective on AlUla and its various visitor offerings, with a route that winds past ancient monuments, through undiscovered landscapes and in the shadow of monumental cliff faces edging vast sandstone canyons.”

He continued, “We continue to diversify our offerings for visitors from all around the world, and the AlUla Desert Blaze is an addition to what the destination can offer adventurers and sports enthusiasts who are looking to indulge in a truly unforgettable experience.”

AlUla Desert Blaze is the latest in a thrilling roster of sports events that take advantage of the city’s awe-inspiring and unparalleled landscape, which includes sandstone cliffs, lush oases, and fertile farmlands. From hosting the AlUla Camel Cup and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup to the prestigious Saudi Tour, AlUla has championed sustainable development in its sports and adventure offerings, paving the way for a future filled with unparalleled experiences.

More about AlUla Desert Blaze

AlUla Desert Blaze races will be held on asphalt/tarred roads or compact gravel/sand roads, with no trails, scrambling or mountaineering involved. On average during the race period, AlUla will experience a temperature between 35°C and 42°C, with a slight breeze.

Runners will have access to comprehensive medical services and amenities to ensure their safety. This includes, but is not limited to, ambulances with roaming and stationed paramedics; nurses and physiotherapists; and aide stations every 5km with water, ice buckets, hydration drinks, gels, fruits and snacks.

Registration is priced between SAR 50.00 (US$13.00) and SAR200.00 (US$53) and closes on 22nd August at 11.59pm, or sooner if places sell out.

About AlUla

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of more than 100 well preserved tombs with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after conquering the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is home to fascinating historical and archaeological sites such as: Ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms, which is considered one of the most developed 1st-millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula; thousands of ancient rock art sites and inscriptions at Jabal Ikmah; Old Town, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, and Hijaz Railway and Hegra Fort, key sites in the story and conquests of Lawrence of Arabia.