CEO Women Conference - the first regional event that aims to empower and enable women in Egypt, the Middle East and Africa - will be held next October, with the participation of a number of governmental figures and leading female executive leaders. The conference aims to enhance women's leadership across different economic and investment sectors and celebrate successful female figures and CEOs on a local and regional level, as well as develop and strengthen the economic relations between businesswomen in the Middle East and Africa, and enhance the role of Arab and African women in decision-making and economic institutions management.



Convening its first edition in October 2022 in Cairo, the conference aims to establish a distinctive business platform that brings together Arab and African businesswomen to create synergies and forge closer relations among female business figures across various sectors, in line with Egypt Vision 2030 and the National Strategy for the Empowerment of Egyptian Women 2030.



On this occasion, Dr. Mona Mourad, CEO of organizing company, On Air Group, and Founder of CEO Women Conference, said that the conference seeks to shed the light on women’s participation and leadership in the business sphere and different strategic economic sectors, as well as celebrate distinguished and inspiring women who have made an impact in their field of expertise and created a remarkable footprint. Mourad added that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be the guest of honor for the conference’s first edition in recognition of the reforms carried out by the Kingdom to enhance women’s engagement in economic development, empower women across all strategic sectors, and enable Saudi women to occupy leadership positions in the Kingdom.

The conference will include a series of noteworthy panel discussions tackling key topics related to Egyptian, Arab and African women and their role in different sectors. The opening session will discuss women's economic challenges and opportunities and the way forward in economic empowerment, with the participation of female leaders from the public and private sectors. The sessions will also discuss the investment opportunities in the banking and telecommunications sectors and how to enhance them, the education strategy and qualifying women to lead the future, as well as female leadership in the government and private sector.



The conference will also tackle sustainable development efforts in Egypt and the sustainability strategy in preparation for the Climate Summit as a review of the efforts of the public and private sectors in achieving sustainability.

CEO Women is organized by ON AIR Group, an Egyptian company founded in 2010 with regional branches in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The company carries out its activities in the areas of project management, conferences and exhibitions organization, media services, public relations and consulting, and media training programs implementation locally and abroad.

-Ends-