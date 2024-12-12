Over 150 delegates convened in Dubai to explore breakthroughs in microbiome science, genomics, and AI.

Genomics market projected to grow from USD 39.5 billion in 2024 to USD 157.5 billion by 2033, with the microbiome market expected to exceed USD 4.2 billion by 2030.

Healthcare spending in the UAE is projected to surpass USD 200 billion by 2025, emphasizing the region’s commitment to innovation.

United Arab Emirates – The Microbiome and Genomics Revolution Symposium, hosted by CE-Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Crescent Enterprises, brought together more than 150 global experts, investors, and policymakers to unlock the future of personalized medicine. Held at the Palace Downtown in Dubai, the event explored the transformative potential of microbiome science, genomics, and artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle chronic diseases, extend health span, and revolutionize healthcare practices worldwide.

Dr. Ramadan Alblooshi, Acting Director & Advisor, HQ - Public Health Protection Department, DHA, Dubai, UAE, drew on his extensive experience in public health systems and policy to emphasize the importance of equitable access to healthcare innovations. “The microbiome and genomics revolution is rewriting the story of medicine, transforming it from a one-size-fits-all approach to a masterpiece of personalization—unlocking the secrets of health, resilience, and longevity within each of us.” he stated.

The symposium also highlighted rising healthcare burdens in the MENA region, with healthcare spending in the UAE projected to surpass USD 200 billion by 2025. Panellists emphasized the urgent need for data-driven approaches to manage chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer. Discussions underscored the importance of regional partnerships and regulatory frameworks in adopting innovative therapies.

“Healthcare innovation thrives at the intersection of science and collaboration” said Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at Crescent Enterprises. “This symposium reflects our commitment to transforming groundbreaking research into practical solutions that are scalable and accessible, driving tangible outcomes for communities worldwide”.

Dr. Rob Knight, Founding Director of the Center for Microbiome Innovation, University of California, San Diego, highlighted the critical role of microbiome diversity in health and disease. He shed light on the global imbalance in microbiome data collection, with most research dominated by wealthy countries, potentially limiting the development of equitable therapies. He emphasized the importance of integrating microbiome insights into dietary interventions and chronic disease prevention. “The microbiome, our 'overlooked organ,' holds immense potential for advancing health through AI-driven precision medicine. With most studies focused on Europe, North America, and China, the UAE is poised to lead globally in integrating human and microbial genome research. The CE-Ventures' Microbiome and Genomics Revolution symposium is a pivotal event to drive this vision, promoting innovative solutions for healthy aging worldwide.” Dr. Knight stated. His insights underscored the transformative potential of the microbiome in shaping the future of precision medicine.

The event addressed urgent global and regional healthcare challenges, from chronic disease prevention to personalized reproductive health solutions. Experts explored how precision medicine, powered by AI and genomics, can reshape diagnostics and treatment protocols.

Key insights emerged from discussions on women’s health, with Dr. Colleen Acosta, Co-Founder, CEO, Board Member, Freya Biosciences, unveiling clinical breakthroughs in microbial immunotherapies. According to global health data shared during the session, approximately 1 in 10 women experience endometriosis, with 40% of these cases involving infertility. Dr. Acosta emphasized, “Microbial immunotherapies are redefining approaches to women’s health by addressing conditions such as infertility and preterm birth, among others. Freya Biosciences’ advancements demonstrate how restoring the microbial ecology can enhance reproductive health outcomes, offering clinically validated pathways for tackling significant health challenges”.

The symposium highlighted the immense opportunities presented by the rapidly growing global markets in genomics and microbiome science. The genomics market is projected to grow from USD 39.5 billion in 2024 to USD 157.5 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. Similarly, the microbiome market is expected to rise from USD 814 million in 2024 to over USD 4.2 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 31.5%. Against this backdrop, discussions emphasized the critical role of partnerships between public and private sectors in transforming these advancements into actionable healthcare solutions.

With over 150 delegates, the Microbiome and Genomics Revolution Symposium provided a dynamic platform for the exchange of ideas, breakthroughs, and actionable insights. By connecting research, technology, and strategy, the event has set a new benchmark for advancing personalized medicine and collaborative healthcare innovation.

