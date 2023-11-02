5th edition of the awards comprises of 20+ award categories

Dubai, UAE: The Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) is delighted to announce its shortlists for the fifth edition of the CIBSE UAE Annual Awards. Comprising over 90 shortlists, the CIBSE UAE Annual Awards entries highlight excellence and innovation in the realm of building services engineering.

This year’s edition of the awards feature 25 distinct categories that encompass every facet of building services engineering while recognizing the exceptional efforts and achievements of professionals and organizations across the industry. From breakthrough technologies to visionary designs - the awards showcase the pinnacle of innovation in the field. The nominees have been shortlisted under the broad categories of Company Awards, Project Awards, Individual Awards and University Awards.

Imran Shaikh, Chair, CIBSE UAE Chapter said, “The quality of submissions this year has been exceptional. The sheer breadth and depth of talent and innovation we've witnessed is truly remarkable. We have witnessed exceptional nominations that demonstrate unparalleled dedication, innovation, and expertise, setting new benchmarks for excellence within the field of building services engineering. These finalists represent the pinnacle of achievement in building services engineering, setting a standard that is both inspiring and aspirational.”

Under the category of Company Awards, the finalists include include Cundall, Egis Group, Meinhardt Group, Buro Happold, Ramboll, Veristar Building Contracting LLC, Alemco, Schneider Electric, Grundfos Gulf Distribution FZE, Hydrotec, Geberit International Sales AG, and Buro Happold, amongst others, across the sub-categories MEP Consultancy of the Year, MEP Contractor of the Year, Manufacturer of the Year, Best Digital Innovation of the Year, and Embodied Carbon Initiative of the Year - Consultants & Manufacturers.

Within the Project Awards category, the shortlists featured under Electrical Project of the Year, Plumbing Project of the Year, GCC Project of the Year, Retrofit Project of the Year, and Sustainability Project of the Year, were pioneering projects and initiatives reshaping the industry's landscape, from organizations Schneider Electric, Ramboll, Bin Dasmal Group, Meinhardt Group, Buro Happold, and Alemco.

The Individual Awards recognize outstanding professionals and emerging talents in various segments like Electrical Engineer of the Year, Mechanical Engineer of the Year, Plumbing Engineer of the Year, Sustainability Engineer of the Year, Engineer of the Year Manufacturer, Executive of the Year Manufacturer & Consultancy, Graduate Engineer and Young Engineer, celebrate individual achievements and caliber. Professionals from Buro Happold, ALEC Engineering and Contracting, AECOM, Egis Group, Nael General Contracting, WSP, RED Engineering, Alpin, NV5, and Cundall, amongst other leading industry players were amongst the shortlisted.

Under the University Awards section, the Sustainable Initiative of the Year sub-category celebrates sustainable initiatives that have made a significant contribution to the reduction of the carbon footprint with academic institutions De Montfort University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and Curtain University being finalised.

CIBSE emphasizes the pivotal role of building services engineers in advancing sustainability. In the face of climate change, building services engineers have a profound responsibility to design and operate buildings that are energy-efficient, environmentally responsible, and resilient to a changing climate.

The judging process will continue as the panel evaluates these finalists to determine the eventual winners, to be announced during the much-anticipated CIBSE UAE Annual Awards ceremony scheduled for December 7, 2023 at Palazzo Versace Dubai. To view the complete list of shortlists, please visit CIBSE UAE Annual Awards | CIBSE. For more information on ticket bookings, please visit the CIBSE UAE Awards website.

