EDGE entity CARACAL is displaying their advanced line of commercial firearms, in addition to luxury hunting rifles and ammunition, at AAIHEX 2025

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE entity CARACAL, a regional leader in the design and production of high-performance firearms, is making their debut at the first Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (AAIHEX 2025).

Participating as a weaponry sponsor for the inaugural edition of the event, CARACAL is showcasing their latest line of UAE-designed and -produced commercial pistols and rifles, in addition to small-calibre ammunition from their subsidiary CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION (CLA). High-end hunting rifles will also be on show from Merkel, CARACAL’s German subsidiary with over 100 years of experience in producing perfectly balanced, luxury hunting rifles.

Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of CARACAL, said: “CARACAL’s debut at the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition highlights our commitment to supporting the growth of the UAE’s sports shooting and hunting communities. With a showcase of the latest technology in commercial sports firearms, hunting rifles, and ammunition, we intend to foster our existing ties and build new relationships in the Al Ain region.”

Hunting rifles on display from Merkel will include the Helix Speedster, Helix Black, and Anschütz hunting rifles. Various versions of Liwa Arms’ Chayeh Z20 will also be on display, in addition to the Chayeh Z22 ‘Saktoon’, and CARACAL’s 2011 and EF pistols in a range of configurations.

Attendees of AAIHEX 2025 can visit CARACAL and CLA in Hall 5, Stand 5D20, until 30 November at the ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

About CARACAL

Established in 2007, CARACAL is a regional and international leader in high-performance small arms. The company designs, engineers, innovates, and manufactures mission-proven firearms for law enforcement, security, and military forces, with a production legacy spanning more than 15 years. CARACAL’s product portfolio includes pistols, submachine guns, assault rifles, and sniper rifles across a range of calibres. CARACAL’s experience reflects in the quality, performance, and dependability of its growing range of weapons, incorporating the latest technological advances, developed to meet the evolving and challenging nature of warfare as well as the diverse mission requirements of customers in the UAE and abroad.

CARACAL is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster of EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups.

For more information, please visit https://caracal.ae

About CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION

CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION designs, develops, manufactures, and tests a range of state-of-the-art small arms ammunition to serve defence and security supply networks. The company also caters to the global competitive shooting, hunting and personal protection industry. Working to the highest safety and environmental standards, CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION has one of the most diverse and efficient manufacturing and assembly capabilities, with the flexibility to respond to a wide variety of special requests for customisation.

CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION is a subsidiary of CARACAL and part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster of EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups.

For more information, please visit: https://cla.ae/

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.com

