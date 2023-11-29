Capital Bank participated in the second edition of the "Arab Digital Advertising Summit," which was held last Thursday under the patronage of Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Ahmad Hanandeh.



The summit, organized by Nabd, aimed to bolster understanding within Arab institutions and brands about the digital content industry.



During a session, Touleen Barto, Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Capital Bank Group, shared key strategies for successful marketing. These included emphasizing customer-centric approaches, continual content enrichment beyond mere advertising, and Capital Bank's focus on users across diverse marketing channels.



Barto stated, "Our commitment is to deliver an exceptional customer experience, engaging them through innovative and interactive digital content."



She added, "We strongly believe that focusing on users is pivotal in the digital marketing landscape. Therefore, our constant endeavor is to create content that meets their needs and surpasses their expectations."



The Arab Digital Advertising Summit marks the second event in a series of initiatives by the Nabd in the region. The summit united digital marketing leaders from significant sectors in Jordan and the region, alongside experts from major advertising agencies, to share their expertise and marketing strategies in the digital advertising domain.

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is considered one of the top financial institutions operating in the Jordanian and regional markets, with assets of approximately JOD 7.5 billion, while the total equity is nearly JOD 670 million.

Capital Bank Group includes Capital Bank, which since its inception in 1995, has grown to become one of the top financial institutions in Jordan, offering the Jordanian market a comprehensive set of commercial and investment banking services and solutions tailored to the needs of retail and corporate clients alike.

In 2005, Capital Bank (Jordan) purchased majority shares of the National Bank of Iraq (61.85%), which enabled NBI to develop its products and services, strengthen its foothold and enhance financial inclusion at the country level, support export activities and provide all services to Jordanian companies operating In Iraq. In 2021, the National Bank of Iraq continued to realize its expansion strategy by launching its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

As for Capital Investments, it is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006 and is set as a regional leader in providing comprehensive investment banking services that include asset management, brokerage as well as corporate financial advisory. The company serves a diverse array of local, regional, and international clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals through its offices in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates / Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

Further building on its ambitious expansion strategy, Capital Bank Group also acquired Bank Audi’s operations in both Jordan and Iraq in 2021 and followed that milestone in 2022 with the acquisition of the branches and operations of Société Générale Bank in Jordan, strengthening its competitive position in the Jordanian banking market. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched its digital bank - Blink, to re-imagine the way people conduct their banking operations, targeting young individuals.



In June 2022, Capital Bank raised its capital through issuing new shares in favor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) one the largest sovereign funds worldwide as a strategic investor in Capital Bank. with a 23.97% stake, a milestone which will enable the Group to implement its expansion strategy and introduce new products and services to meet the needs of its clients and benefit its shareholders.

For more information, please visit Capital Bank website: www.capitalbank.jo

