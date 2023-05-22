Cairo: Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology, and outsourcing services, has announced its platinum sponsorship of the GUC Annual Internship and Employment Fair 2023, which is organized by the Student Career & Alumni Development (SCAD) office at the German University in Cairo (GUC). The fair took place on May 20th and May 21st at the university’s campus in New Cairo.

The reputable fair that has been running for more than 15 years, has been catering to the GUC community and its esteemed corporate partners by providing the students with important job market information, creating professional networking opportunities, and most importantly highlighting the available job vacancies in the public and private sectors. By participating in this fair, Capgemini Egypt aims to attract the best Egyptian talented students to join its growing team, which comes in alignment with its strategy of hiring 3000 employees in the next three years. The company offers a wide range of services to its clients, covering four business lines: Cloud Infrastructure Services, Business Services, Engineering, Research & Development, and Applications.

Eng. Hossam Seifeldin, Chief Executive Officer of Capgemini Egypt, said: “At Capgemini Egypt, we are committed to unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. The GUC Annual Internship and Employment Fair is an excellent opportunity for us to interact and get acquainted with talented students and alumni of this highly renowned university." He also added “Our choice to partner with GUC stems from our underlying belief that Gen Z talents are interested to work for an employer that offers upskilling and reskilling, which is at the core of our strategy.”

Students who visited our booth at the fair learnt more about Capgemini values, culture, and workplace environment. The company also presented more than 30 job opportunities, alongside the benefits of being part of Capgemini Egypt’s expanding team that includes being introduced to challenging projects and tasks, learn impactful professional skills, and become part of a global experts’ network. Furthermore, the students will work in a healthy work environment that will help them thrive, give them the freedom to explore their potentials, become innovative, and have the opportunity to shape their own future.

