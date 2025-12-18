Dubai, UAE: Canadian University Dubai (CUD) concluded its pioneering Entrepreneur Mentorship Series, an industry-integrated initiative designed to bridge academic theory with entrepreneurial practice and empower students to develop purpose-driven ventures with real-world impact. Inspired by the UAE’s visionary leadership and its ambition to sustain the nation’s # 1 global ranking as a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation, the CUD entrepreneurship (ENT 242) series brought together top international and national leaders from across industries to mentor CUD’s future changemakers.

Launched under the leadership of Professor Karim Chelli, President and Vice Chancellor of CUD, the initiative reflects our mantra as a downtown university embedded in Dubai’s innovation ecosystem. It aligns with the ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Investment to advance entrepreneurship through national partnerships and strategic frameworks that support innovation and sustainable growth.

Rooted in experiential learning and global pedagogical best practice, the series encouraged students across all disciplines to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset, explore their technical and creative strengths, and develop applied skills while building market awareness and industry networks.

Across four high-impact sessions, students engaged with distinguished speakers who provided actionable insights and real-world strategies. The first session featured Mohamed Jassim Al Rais, Executive Director of Al Rais Group, and Rayan Chelli, former CSO of Zip Trust FZCO and PhD candidate at McGill University, who shared perspectives on innovation and business success. Session two addressed the legal foundations of setting up a startup in the UAE, led by experts from the Dubai Economic Department, Habib Al Mulla & Partners, and UAE-based advisors. The third session examined customer behaviour and brand storytelling, with insights from Moaza Buti Alyouha, Vice President – Brand & Event Marketing Operations, Dubai Economic Department & Tourism, and Mahmoud Bartawi, Founder of Under500 and host of the BXB Show. The final session, focused on financial strategy and investor readiness, featured Amer Al Ahbabi, Entrepreneur and Group Chairman of Vertix Holdings, and Jad Jubaili, Business Strategist and Angel Investor. Students gained clear guidance on financial planning, startup funding, and what investors look for when evaluating new ventures.

The series culminated in two signature pitch events that showcased the entrepreneurial capacity developed throughout the program.

At CUD’s flagship event, the Brand Me Summit, students took the stage for the CUD Startup Competition, pitching their concepts before a high-level jury including Dr. Mohammed Naji, Founder of MonaJi Group and Ambassador for Waterpik; Matthias Mende, award-winning entrepreneur and Founder of Bonuz Market; Jeremy Schneider, musician and creative entrepreneur; and Ghazy Al Yaman, CEO of Brand Me Summit. The session was moderated by Dr Khulood Shebib Khansaheb, Assistant Professor and Incubator Manager at CUD, alongside Dr Robert J. McClung, Dean of First-Year Students at CUD.

The winning team, EVENTA, earned the AED 3,000 CUD Prize for their standout concept and pitch performance.

A second showcase, the ENT 242 Final Pitch Competition, featured shortlisted teams presenting innovative ideas shaped over weeks of applied learning. Another team, AR Robot, secured an additional AED 3,000 CUD Prize, recognising their creativity, feasibility, and entrepreneurial promise.

These culminating moments reflected CUD’s commitment to turning mentorship into execution and ideas into emerging ventures.

Reinforcing the university’s focus on experiential learning and industry relevance, Mr Buti Saeed Al Ghandi, Chancellor of CUD, stated:

“Dubai moves at the speed of the future, and so do we. Our downtown incubator is a launchpad for innovation, preparing students to think boldly, act entrepreneurially, and lead with the same unstoppable energy that defines Dubai’s success.”

In his address, Prof. Karim Chelli, President and Vice Chancellor of CUD, emphasised the university’s role in cultivating founders:

“As a downtown university embedded in Dubai’s innovation ecosystem, this series strengthened our journey of incubation and mentorship. By bringing industry directly into the classroom, we helped students build the aptitude, mindset, and networks to transform ideas into ventures that deliver real-world impact.”

Reflecting on the program’s outcomes, Dr Khulood Shebib Khansaheb, Assistant Professor and Incubator Manager at CUD, added:

“CUD stands in step with the UAE’s vision to position the Emirates as the region’s capital of entrepreneurship. Through this series, students engaged directly with founders and industry leaders, applying their academic learning to every stage of the startup journey, from ideation to pitching.”