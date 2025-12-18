Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC) concluded its participation today in Made in Saudi Expo 2025, contributing to discussions on industrial leadership development and the alignment of executive education with national sector priorities.

During the event, MBSC highlighted the role of leadership development in strengthening capabilities across manufacturing, logistics, and other industrial sectors. The College also shared insights from recent national leadership initiatives it has delivered, underscoring the relevance of structured executive education in addressing evolving sector challenges.

Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, said: “Our participation provided an opportunity to engage with stakeholders on themes related to leadership preparation in industrial sectors and how executive programs can respond to real operational needs. The conversations emphasized the importance of equipping current and emerging leaders with the tools needed to navigate ongoing industrial shifts”.

Discussions throughout the event reflected a shared interest in developing talent pipelines that support sector growth and national objectives. The conversations emphasized the practical skills needed in industrial environments and the importance of structured learning pathways that align with real operational demands. Participants also underscored the role of cross-sector collaboration in preparing future leaders for evolving industrial requirements.

Situated in King Abdullah Economic City, a contemporary urban centre that provides an unparalleled modern environment for both students and faculty. MBSC offers world-class education from Saudi Arabia for Saudi Arabia, delivering practical, pragmatic, hands-on experiential learning to develop a new generation of transformative leaders.