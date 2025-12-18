Kuwait City – The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) announced today that its 5th General Assembly—presided over by the State of Kuwait during the current term—will take place from 4–5 February 2026. The two-day gathering is the DCO’s most significant annual moment, convening the full digital ecosystem including Member State ministers, observers, partners, policymakers, CEOs, innovators, and representatives from over 60 countries to contribute to shaping the global digital agenda.

Chaired by H.E. Omar Saud Al-Omar, Minister of State for Communication Affairs of the State of Kuwait and Chairperson of the DCO Council for the current term, together with Ms. Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the DCO, the 5th General Assembly serves as the Organization’s foremost platform for reviewing achievements, shaping strategic direction, and launching initiatives aligned with the 2025–2028 Four-Year Agenda. The meeting will also include the ceremonial handover of the DCO Council Presidency from the State of Kuwait to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the 2026 term.

H.E. Omar Saud Al-Omar, Minister of State for Communication Affairs of the State of Kuwait and Chairperson of the DCO Council, stated: “Hosting the 5th General Assembly of the Digital Cooperation Organization and the International Digital Cooperation Forum reflects the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation and enhancing collective efforts to keep pace with the rapid transformations shaping the global economy, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

Through its current Chairmanship of the DCO Council, the State of Kuwait welcomes Member States, partners, and participating guests, and reaffirms its commitment to supporting a shared agenda focused on advancing digital integration, building advanced digital infrastructure, and strengthening capacity development and knowledge exchange. These efforts aim to enable countries to harness technology as a driver of economic and social development, while promoting balanced and inclusive growth for all.”

Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization, said: “Hosting the Fifth General Assembly and the Second International Digital Cooperation Forum in the State of Kuwait marks a defining moment for the global digital community and a proud milestone in our collective journey. It is an opportunity not only to convene, but to reflect on the achievements of 2025, strengthen partnerships, and shape a shared vision for the future of digital cooperation at a time when the global digital landscape is evolving at unprecedented speed.

Our Member States are united by a clear conviction: that digital prosperity must be accessible to all, and that international cooperation across sectors, and institutions is the most powerful force to achieve it. As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes economies and societies, this year’s theme, ‘Inclusive Prosperity in the Age of AI,’ speaks to our shared responsibility to ensure these transformations serve every country, every institution, and every individual so that innovation becomes a bridge to opportunity, resilience, and shared prosperity, and no one is left behind.”

Held alongside the General Assembly, the 2nd International Digital Cooperation Forum (IDCF) will bring together ministers, CEOs, business leaders, and senior representatives of international organizations in a program featuring plenary sessions, side events, workshops, and high-level dialogues. Discussions will focus on artificial intelligence, digital trade, cross-border digital infrastructure, skills mobility, technology safety and ethics, and sustainable digital transformation. More than 100 organizations from various sectors and partner entities are expected to participate, fostering enhanced collaboration and dialogue.

The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) is the world's first standalone international intergovernmental organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. Founded in 2020, the DCO brings together the Ministries of Communications and Information Technology of its 16 Member States, representing nearly 3.5 trillion in GDP and a combined market of over 800 million people, more than 70% of whom are under the age of 35.

The DCO works with governments, the private sector, civil society, and international organizations to promote digital inclusion, enable cross-border data flows, empower women and youth, and support entrepreneurs and SMEs.

