The 75th edition of Cairo Mother & La Pyjama Exhibition kicked off, the largest gathering of homewear, lingerie and hijab factories in the Middle East, which will continue from February 7 to 9, 2025 at the Conference Center in Nasr City, with the participation of 350 Egyptian factories, organized by Pyramids Group for Exhibitions and Expo Book for Exhibitions Organization.



The exhibition, which is sponsored by the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and the Ready-Made Garments Chamber of the Federation of Industries, will receive more than 1,000 foreign buyers as part of a buyer mission from 17 countries, including Turkey, Spain, Italy, Kuwait, Qatar, the Emirates, Morocco, Jordan, Libya, Palestine, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Lebanon, Tunisia and Yemen, reflecting Egypt's leading position in the ready-made garment industry at the regional level.



Dr. Mohamed El Sherif, Chairman of Pyramids Group, said that the Cairo Mother & La Pyjama exhibition represents an important event for the Egyptian clothing industry, especially since it provides local factories with the opportunity to display their distinguished products and communicate with buyers from all over the world.



El Sherif explained during the press conference that the organizers are keen to provide all facilities to the participants in the Cairo Mother & La Pyjama exhibition in order to enable them to display their products in the best possible way and achieve the maximum benefit from their participation, noting that the exhibition receives 1,000 foreign buyers within a buyer mission from 17 countries to conclude export contracts with the exhibiting companies, including 500 buyers whose hosting costs are borne by the company.



He pointed out the importance of this exhibition in supporting the Egyptian clothing industry and enhancing its competitiveness at the regional and international levels.



Adel El-Sherif, Chairman of Expo Book Exhibitions, said that the Cairo Mother & La Pyjama Exhibition is an ideal platform for meeting manufacturers and importers and expanding the scope of trade cooperation between Egyptian, Arab and international companies, revealing the organization of more than 1,000 B2B meetings for Egyptian companies with buyer missions to discuss concluding export contracts.



He added that it includes a wide range of products that meet the needs of local and global markets, including home clothes, hijab clothes, sportswear, swimwear, and lingerie, saying: We are proud to organize this huge event that brings together a large elite of Egyptian clothing factories.



He pointed out that the Cairo Mother & La Pyjama Exhibition is expected to contribute to supporting Egyptian industries and enhancing exports, as it provides an important opportunity to establish new partnerships and increase business volume, in addition to highlighting the latest designs and trends in the home clothes and lingerie sector.



The Chairman of Expo Book Exhibitions explained that great efforts have been made to provide all The capabilities required for participating factories to display their products effectively in order to achieve the desired goal.