Cairo: “Cairo Festival City”, an affiliate of Egypt’s leading real estate developer Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate (AFGRE), hosted a marvelous event in celebration of Orphans Day at the heart of its luxurious gated community “Oriana I”.

Held from 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM, The event was organized in cooperation with The Egyptian Sports Federation for Mental Disabilities, Together to Save a Human, and McDonald’s, who sponsored the meals presented to the participating children.

Like every year, Al Futtaim Group Real Estate ensured a festive atmosphere for the participating children, who were entertained through different activities. The ceremony hosted over 100 kids, including 50 children of determination. The Group also dedicated charity boxes for donations, as well as toys, and clothes for children.

