Dubai, UAE: CABSAT 2024, the flagship media technology and satellite communications event in the MENA region, successfully wrapped up its 30th edition organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), underscoring its commitment to fostering global collaboration, providing unparalleled networking opportunities, and driving innovation in the broadcast, satellite, and content creation industries.

Co-located with CABSAT, the second edition of Integrate ME 2024 also concluded successfully after a positively received three-day event that welcomed 10,000 attendees from the Pro AV technology community. The exhibition witnessed an unforgettable event atmosphere, which featured thousands of business meetings, partnership and MoU signings, new product launches, and innovative tech demos on the show floor.

As this year's events wrap up, anticipation builds for the next edition of CABSAT and Integrate Middle East, which are slated to take place from May 13 to 15, 2025, at DWTC.

As an avenue for global collaboration, the three-day CABSAT event convened participants from over 120 nations, establishing new alliances among key players from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The exhibition showcased an exemplary array of cutting-edge technologies such as AI-driven content production postproduction and content delivery tools, advanced satellite communication systems.

CABSAT 2024 also facilitated extensive networking opportunities, enabling participants to connect with industry leaders and form strategic partnerships that promise to drive future innovations. The event featured over 5,000 business meetings, creating lucrative opportunities for broadcasting industry professionals. Panel discussions and workshops led by industry experts at the Content Congress and Sat Expo Summit provided crucial insights into emerging trends shaping the industry. Experts shared valuable strategies for overcoming current challenges and adopting advanced technologies for business growth. In-depth discussions on future media trends highlighted how businesses can stay ahead in an ever-evolving market landscape.

Abhishek Ganapathy, Director, the Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “We are thrilled to have successfully hosted the 30th edition of CABSAT and the second edition of Integrate ME, the premier platforms convening members of the media, satellite, broadcast, and Pro AV technology industries. This year’s events were a resounding success, drawing participants from around the world. Moreover, Integrate ME 2024 successfully showcased the remarkable potential of Pro AV technology in creating lucrative revenue streams for regional players. The thought-provoking discussions on media trends and technologies will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on the attendees, facilitating innovation within the industry. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, exhibitors, sponsors, and partners for making these events a phenomenal success.”

Integrate ME 2024 gave exhibitors the unique opportunity to showcase their cutting-edge offerings in industry verticals including Audio, Content Production & Distribution, Digital Signage & DooH to Lighting & Staging, Multi-Technology, Residential & Smart Building, Unified Communications & Education Technology. These innovations, while offering a glimpse into the Pro AV & system integration industry’s promising future, also cater to dynamic business requirements.

Pro AV technology experts utilised the Integrate ME Summit to facilitate vital discussions on the future potential of mixed realities, AI in built environments and music, the future of workplace design, digital signage, the power of Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), and projector mapping in sectors as diverse as education, media, entertainment, hospitality, retail, and communication landscapes.

CABSAT and Integrate ME stand as dynamic collaborative platforms for the content production, postproduction, Content delivery, satellite, and Pro AV industries, consistently innovating strategies for success each year. While setting the stage for future advancements, these events also play an essential role in facilitating key partnerships and industrial growth.

About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC):

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation, and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted over 6,000 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 248 billion, attracting over 38 million business visitors to Dubai.

About CABSAT:

With a history of over 30 years, CABSAT is the only specialised event that draws more than 14,000 business professionals from the MEASA region’s media, content, and digital industries. Over the years, the event has welcomed the highest number of regional attendees, including engineers, system integrators, and broadcasters from the content creation, broadcast, and satellite industries, as well as content buyers, sellers, producers, and distributors. In line with its vision to provide a platform for business, networking, and knowledge sharing for the MEASA region’s media markets, CABSAT continues to work with innovative content creators, producers, broadcast technology providers, and content delivery companies to identify traits of success that will fuel the growth of the industry.

About Integrate Middle East:

Integrate Middle East is a leading forum and sourcing platform for the global Pro AV and Media Technology community that connects technology leaders with integrated solution buyers from the Education, Media, Entertainment, Hospitality, Retail, and Communication sectors. The platform provides an opportunity to expand businesses, gain access to cutting-edge solutions from the top broadcast, Pro AV, and media technology providers worldwide, as well as discover the best practices established across markets. As an interactive platform for Pro AV manufacturers and integrators, Integrate Middle East showcases a range of products and services, along with interactive learning zones, multi-conferencing demo areas, and smart home simulators.

