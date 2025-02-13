​​​​​United Arab Emirates – Business France, the public consulting agency serving the international development of the French economy will host 4 Taste France Pavilions at Gulfood 2025. This initiative highlights the authenticity, diversity, and sustainability of French food products. This year, 93 leading French companies will be exhibiting across four dedicated pavilions, each representing a key sector of France’s thriving food industry: World Food – Hall Sheikh Saeed 2 - S2-B35; Dairy – Hall 1 ; Meat & Poultry – Hall 3 ; and Beverages – Hall Za’abeel 2.

This strong presence offers buyers, importers, and distributors a unique opportunity to source high-quality French products tailored to the evolving and very diverse demands of regional and global markets.

Discover the Best of French Agri-Food Products

The French Pavilions will showcase an extensive range of premium products, reinforcing France’s reputation for quality, innovation, and sustainability in the food sector.

Dairy Pavilion - Showcasing Organics

Explore France’s finest dairy products, from organic gourmet cheeses to creamy yogurts and rich butters. Crafted from ethically sourced goat and cow milk, these premium selections are GMO-free and palm oil-free, meeting the growing demand for healthy and sustainable choices."

Meat & Poultry Pavilion - Ethical Sourcing, Premium Quality

The best of French meats, from tender beef cuts and high-quality poultry to fresh seafood and innovative plant-based alternatives. Produced with a commitment to ethical farming and sustainability, these selections highlight France’s expertise in delivering premium, responsibly sourced proteins

World Food Pavilion -Tradition Meets Innovation

From buttery croissants and delicate macarons to organic jams, gourmet condiments, and gluten-free treats, this pavilion celebrates the richness of French gastronomy. Discover a selection that blends heritage with modern food trends, catering to global tastes and dietary preferences.

Beverages Pavilion - The Art of French Refreshments

Discover an exceptional selection of French beverages, where tradition and innovation come together. From organic and biodynamic drinks to halal-certified options, explore a refined range of non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, artisanal juices, and premium French ciders.

« Gulfood 2025 is a strategic event for France providing a unique opportunity to highlight the excellence and diversity of our agri-food sector. French companies are recognized for their high standards in quality, sustainability, and innovation. By choosing French suppliers, buyers gain access to premium products that combine tradition with modern consumer expectations, ensuring a competitive edge in the global market ’’ Said Flavie Paquay- Dubai Director Business France.

Connecting buyers with french innovation through business france marketplace

To facilitate long-term partnerships and strengthen connections with French brands, Business France launched its B2B Marketplace, a digital platform that connects international buyers with verified French suppliers. Axel Baroux, Managing Director of Business France Near & Middle East stated : ’’ We are delighted to launch and expand access to the Business France Marketplace, offering over 20,000 premium food and beverage references. This government-backed platform provides a secure and dynamic space to explore the latest French innovations, market trends, and trade opportunities. With nearly 350 buyers from the Near & Middle East already registered, the platform is actively strengthening business connections across the region’’.

Live culinary experiences & interactive activities

Visitors to the French Pavilion will embark on a gastronomic journey, experiencing the creativity and expertise of French cuisine through live cooking demonstrations, product tastings, and immersive culinary experiences.

Day 1: A Grand Opening

The event will commence with a live cooking show hosted by an esteemed UAE-based presenter, featuring French Chef Christophe Prud'homme, Director of Culinary Art at Millennium Plaza Downtown. Attendees will witness the artistry of French gastronomy through an exclusive product tasting session.

Day 2: Culinary Fusion where France Meets the UAE

A highlight of Gulfood 2025, Emirati Chef Sumaya Obaid and French Chef Melvyn Ngoundo will collaborate on a live cooking session, blending French and Emirati flavors to showcase the fusion of culinary traditions in innovative dishes.

Day 3: A Spectacular Experience

An interactive cooking session led by a French chef, engaging attendees with premium French ingredients. Visitors can also participate in product tastings at the Business France booth, with an opportunity to win gourmet French products.

Day 4 : Signature Coffee & Tea Artistry

Visitors to the French Pavilion can enjoy an exclusive Signature Coffee & Tea Artistry session by Cafés Richard, showcasing French coffee culture through specialty brews, aromatic infusions, and expert barista techniques. This interactive experience offers tastings of curated blends and insights into the latest trends in gourmet coffee and tea

France: A Key Agri-Food Supplier to the UAE

In 2024, the United Arab Emirates imported €552 million worth of French agri-food products, reinforcing France’s position among the top 10 food suppliers in the region. This trend was reflected in a 10.6% increase in French imports, highlighting a strong demand for high-quality and innovative products.

Dairy products remain in high demand, with €75 million in French exports, particularly cheese, butter, and cream, which are among the most sought-after categories. Similarly, bakery, viennoiserie, and bread products continue to thrive, driven by Emirati consumers' preference for authentic and premium goods. Although the market is dominated by local companies, there remains substantial potential for expansion, presenting strong opportunities for French suppliers to meet the increasing demand. Additionally, protein- and vitamin-enriched products offer a competitive edge in terms of quality and innovation

Niche markets are also presenting promising opportunities, with a strong demand for premium snacking (€738 million) and artisanal chocolate (€444 million), fueled by tourism and the reputation of French products. At the same time, the UAE's demand on imported agri-food ingredients—such as flour, additives, and milk powder—creates strategic opportunities for French exporters looking to expand their presence in the region.

Source: French Customs

Join us at Gulfood 2025

Business France invites industry professionals to explore the best of French cuisine and innovation at Gulfood 2025. Discover the expertise, creativity, and passion that make French agri-food products a global benchmark for quality.

During Day 1 of Gulfood 2025, visitors can register to the Business France Marketplace via a digital assistant at the French Pavilion, ensuring seamless access to leading French exporters for strategic business collaborations.

Discover The French exhibitors Catalog on the Business France Marketplace

