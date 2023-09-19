Dubai: With schools back in full swing, Social Company at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, is offering a packed roster of exciting workshops for curious adults to develop their own skillsets, enjoy new hobbies, and socialise with like-minded people inside the super-hip dine, drink, and chill venue.

Supporting local businesses is part of Social Company’s mantra, with each of the weekly craft sessions led by a homegrown brand and suitable for all ability levels. Kicking off the schedule at Social Company’s pet-friendly vibe to the ultimate test with a ‘Paint your Pet’ masterclass wherein students will be taught the basics of painting to capture their furry friend’s unique personality on canvas. Led by Faiza Ali the session will encourage attendees to see the world through their pet’s eyes.

The workshop will take place on September 23 from 10am and costs Dh220 per person inclusive of all necessary equipment with assorted Danish pastries, breakfast items with coffee and tea; guests just need to bring a picture of their pet along with creativity, imagination, and good vibes.

The second session is aimed at bringing together Dubai coffee lovers for a detailed class on making cold brew coffee. Hosted by a professional coffee aficionado, Vishaka Beriwala, who will provide intricate details of the brewing process and how to replicate one of the trendiest coffee servings; it, is ideal for those with a passion for the world’s most popular bean.

The workshop will take place on September 26 at 6 PM and costs Dh180 per person inclusive of all necessary equipment with bites and drinks.

The final session in September’s roster is a Terrarium Workshop that will introduce plant lovers to the main techniques involved in building a floral masterpiece. Hosted by Meenakshi, an experienced and passionate teacher, who will guide the attendees throughout the workshop.

The workshop will take place on September 30 from 6pm and costs Dh250 per person inclusive of all necessary equipment with bites and drinks.

Social Company is well known in the city for its diverse menu, with standout dishes that can be enjoyed before or after the sessions, including poke bowl, burrata salad with candied walnuts, and steak frites.

Pets are also welcome within specific indoor and outdoor spaces, the pooch-friendly restaurant ensures dog owners can enjoy an array of attractive dining options alongside their four-legged friends. For further information about Social Company or to make a booking, contact Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens on 04 519 1111.

About Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens:

Born in Dubai, Zabeel House by Jumeirah™, The Greens is an eclectic hotel located in the heart of a vibrant neighbourhood, The Greens. High on design, low on complexity, the hotel offers brilliant basics and unexpected extras. Set in an upscale, casual environment, guests can also expect a touch of the instinctive hospitality that has become second nature from the creators of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah.

About the Onyx:

The Onyx project was developed by Ishraqah for Development, a leading UAE developer which has been established as a result of a strategic alliance between Al Zahran Group and Bin Mahfouz Group, two prominent business groups in the Gulf region. Ishraqah and its sister companies have a portfolio of real estate developments and investments worth over AED 5 billion spread across the UAE, KSA and other international markets.

Located in Onyx Tower 3 in the Greens, the hotel sits in the heart of ‘social Dubai’. Slightly off the tourist trail, this is the ideal mid-way stop between popular areas such as Dubai Marina and JLT, right on the cusp of Sheikh Zayed Road. With Dubai Media City just a skip away, it combines the best of creative businesses and social life in one vibrant neighbourhood. It’s just as easy to step into a pulse of the city as it is or step out of it.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Emma Patterson / Saakshi Gupta

zabeelhouse@actionprgroup.com