Cairo, Egypt: The British Council in Egypt is delighted to announce the conclusion of the Science Stars programme, a prestigious scientific competition that has been a beacon for Grade 9 and Upper Secondary Students in British Council Partner Schools. After months of intense competition and impressive presentations, the final event held at the British Council Agouza showcased exceptional talent and dedication.

The Science Stars competition, spanning six stages, initially attracted over 510 applications from enthusiastic young scientists. The journey culminated with the participation of 82 promising candidates from Cairo and Alexandria in the semi-final event. Following rigorous evaluations, only 14 participants advanced to the final stage, where they had the opportunity to present their scientific ideas before a distinguished audience.

The winners of the Science Stars programme, who demonstrated exceptional aptitude and creativity, are as follows:

Moataz Mahmoud Elsayed Mohamed Ghazy, New Quds International School Solaf Khaled Mahmoud, Continental School in Cairo Yamen Tamer, European Schools of Alexandria Lama Hisham Tamtoum, Dr. Nermien Ismail School - Shorouk Campus Thalia Samer Ahmed, British Modern School

Each of these outstanding students were awarded a coveted summer internship at the German University in Cairo (GUC), providing them with a unique opportunity to further explore their scientific interests over a two-week period.

Mark Howard, Country Director at the British Council Egypt, expressed his sincere congratulations to the winners, stating, " We are delighted to witness the incredible talent and dedication displayed by the students throughout the Science Stars competition. This initiative not only encourages a passion for science but also nurtures essential skills that will undoubtedly contribute to their future success. The British Council is committed to fostering a love for learning and providing platforms for students to showcase their abilities, and Science Stars is a shining example of that commitment. The Science Stars programme has been a testament to the incredible potential and passion for science that our students possess. These young scientists have showcased not only their knowledge but also their ability to communicate complex ideas in a compelling way. We are immensely proud of their achievements and look forward to witnessing their continued success in the future."

The British Council extends its gratitude to all participants, schools, parents, and partners who contributed to the success of the Science Stars programme. The commitment to fostering scientific curiosity and communication skills remains at the forefront of the British Council's educational initiatives.

For more information on Science Stars visit: https://www.britishcouncil.org.eg/en/exam/igcse-school/engagement-programmes/science-stars

