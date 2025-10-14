United Arab Emirates, Al Ain: Brighton College Al Ain proudly hosted more than 180 educators from across the UAE for the inaugural Al Ain Conference for Teachers (AACT). Held on 4th October in collaboration with Abu Dhabi University, the event brought together teachers, school leaders and Emirati trainee teachers from Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, to explore innovative approaches to teaching and learning that can make a tangible difference in classrooms today.

Centred on the power of collective efficacy, the conference harnessed the shared passion, creativity and expertise of the UAE’s education community. Sessions covered a wide range of themes, including maths anxiety, English as an Additional Language (EAL) support, technology in connected classrooms, classroom management, data analysis, and creative approaches to Islamic lessons – all offering practical strategies that educators could apply immediately in their own contexts.

Commenting on the success of the conference, Mr Oliver Bromley-Hall, Head Master of Brighton College Al Ain said: "AACT reflects our belief that real progress in education happens when teachers are empowered to lead the conversation. It was inspiring to see educators and leaders from across the Emirates engaging in such meaningful dialogue, and I am looking forward to seeing how these ideas will shape classrooms in the days and months ahead.”

Leisa Grace Wilson, Editorial Director of Teach Middle East Magazine, delivered the keynote, ‘Empowering Educators in the Age of AI,’ describing artificial intelligence as a ‘frenemy’, a powerful accelerator when used wisely, but never a substitute for human critical thinking. Dr Mohammad Fteiha, Director of Al Ain Campus and Director of the Centre for Faculty Development and Learning Innovation at Abu Dhabi University, followed with ‘Innovative Teaching Practices for Inclusive Learning,’ reminding attendees that inclusivity is a mindset, not a policy. Cat Chowdhary, Senior Deputy Head at Taleem – Whole School Improvement, and author, closed the keynote series by reflecting on what makes an “unforgettable teacher,” highlighting the transformative impact of professional collaboration.

Dr Mohammad Fteiha, Director of Al Ain campus and Director of the Centre for Faculty Development and Learning Innovation at Abu Dhabi University, said: “AACT showcased how purposeful teaching design can raise quality and equity at the same time. The conversations moved beyond rhetoric to practical models that institutions can adopt now. Together, we’re building a bridge between innovation and implementation, ensuring that what works in one context can be adapted and scaled across many.”

Educators also took part in practical workshops spanning ethical leadership, inclusion, technology, curriculum innovation, and pastoral care. From AI in assessment and connected classrooms to maths anxiety and supporting students of determination, sessions were designed to be forward-thinking and directly relevant to teachers’ everyday practice. The day concluded with a panel discussion on ‘Future-Ready Classrooms: Teaching, Learning and Wellbeing,’ moderated by Brighton College Al Ain.

Richard Brashier, Deputy Head, Teaching & Learning, Digital Strategy and Sustainability at Brighton College Al Ain and Organiser of the conference, said the passion and creativity on display were exceptional. He highlighted collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to lifelong learning as the defining themes of the day.

The Al Ain Conference for Teachers is an educator-led initiative by Brighton College Al Ain designed to connect, inspire and empower educators across the UAE. By translating evidence-informed practices into tangible classroom strategies, it provides a platform for shaping the future of education together.

For more information and press enquiries please contact:

Plus 1 Communications /madhu@plus1comms.com

About Brighton College Al Ain

In 2016, Brighton College Al Ain achieved the esteemed 'Outstanding' rating from ADEK, becoming one of only five schools in the Emirate to do so, and the first in Al Ain. This commitment to excellence persisted, as the school maintained the 'Outstanding' rating in 2018, 2023, and in 2025 was also recognised as ‘Outstanding’ in all categories by the British Schools Overseas (BSO) inspection. The College is the sole school in Al Ain to attain this prestigious rating from both ADEK and BSO.

Located in Zakher, the purpose-built 28-acre campus features state-of-the-art educational facilities, including a 450-seat auditorium, an IAFF-accredited athletics track, a 25-meter swimming pool, all-weather football pitches, and cutting-edge science and ICT labs. Aligned with the standards upheld by Brighton College UK (voted England’s School of the decade by the Sunday Times) and other Brighton Colleges worldwide, the campus underscores the school's dedication to providing an exceptional level of education.

With a diverse student body comprising Emirati and expatriate pupils from around the world, they offer a vibrant and challenging learning environment alongside a distinct British independent school ethos for students aged 3 to 18 years old. Brighton College Al Ain nurtures talents, skills, and character and provides a rich extra-curricular program that complements academic studies.

Operated by Bloom Education, Brighton College Al Ain is consistently ranked as one of the top-performing schools for academic results in the UAE. Its pupils secure offers at leading universities around the world pursuing further studies in fields including Medicine, Law, Engineering, Finance, English and the Sciences. Collectively, Brighton Colleges are the top-performing school group across the UAE for the second consecutive year, as per Which School Advisor results table 2024 and 2025 A-Levels (A*–A) and GCSE (9–8).

Bloom Education, a Bloom Holding subsidiary, delivers the highest standards of a British curriculum education in the UAE and is committed to inspiring its pupils to appreciate and value local heritage and cultural diversity.

https://www.brightoncollegealain.ae/

About Bloom Education

Bloom Education supports the development of future generations through partnerships with world-class international education brands, owns brand schools and nurseries, and the operation of UAE Charter Schools and New Generation Schools.



A pioneer in the Middle East education sector for more than 14 years, Bloom Education has introduced and operated leading American, English and International Baccalaureate curriculum education brands in the UAE market and has provided exceptional educational experiences and opportunities to more than 20,000 students. The partner of choice for international school brand Brighton College, Bloom Education has been entrusted to deliver and sustain the highest international standards locally and has been selected by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) to operate the Abu Dhabi Charter Schools programme. Bloom Education has also been chosen by Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) to operate schools in the Northern Emirates, as part of the ‘Ajyal’ (new ‘generation’) school initiative.

With a keen focus on providing the best educational opportunities to help craft better futures for the youth of the UAE, Bloom Education launched its first ‘own-brand’ premium IB school, Bloom World Academy, in Dubai in August 2022. The school has introduced many firsts in the UAE, such as Learning Achievement Passports (LAP), individual learning pathways and the later start time of 9am, allowing for students’ learning to be in balance with family life.

Bloom Education’s opportunity-rich environments allow it to nurture its community of students so they can reach their highest potential – intellectually, physically, socially, and emotionally and their success is reflected in the high quality of their graduates who continue their studies at leading universities around the world, including Ivy league and Russell Group.



As the global population grows and the world becomes increasingly competitive, Bloom Education remains committed to discovering the world's best educational brands whilst expanding its portfolio of premium own-brand schools and nurseries. Additionally, it continues to maintain high standards of operation in ADEK and ESE government schools. This strategic focus enables Bloom Education to provide world-class educational opportunities to an ever-increasing number of students.

For more information, please visit https://www.bloomeducation.com/