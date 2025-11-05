Seven integrated tracks mapping the modern media ecosystem — from Media and Creator Economy to Music, Gaming, Technology, Marketing, and Picture — advancing the global content industry

Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of BRIDGE:

BRIDGE Summit was created to build a global arena where every sector of the content economy connects to create new avenues for growth, investment, and impact.

At BRIDGE, our vision is not about unification — it’s about meaningful connection that transforms content into a global force for progress and development.

BRIDGE Summit is where ideas evolve into projects, ambitions grow into partnerships, and stories become engines of cultural and economic impact.

Abu Dhabi: In a world where media intersects with technology, music merges with artificial intelligence, and cinema meets data, BRIDGE Summit 2025 – the world’s largest event in media, content, and entertainment – emerges as a global platform that explores the dimensions and impact of content as an economic and cultural force, reshaping our relationship with creativity and knowledge, and placing creators at the heart of development and global dialogue.

Taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from December 8 to 10, the summit is driven by a central question: How can the creative industries become the infrastructure of modern life and a dual engine for economic and cultural growth?

From this vision, the summit has designed a programme hosting 400 global speakers and 300 exhibitors across seven interconnected tracks representing the full landscape of the contemporary media ecosystem: Media, Creator Economy, Music, Gaming, Technology, Marketing, and Picture.

Together, these seven tracks form the intellectual foundation of the summit’s mission — to map the future of content as a driver of cultural and economic growth — uniting the world’s creative industries under one roof to accelerate the contribution of innovation, creativity, and technology in shaping the next decade.

H.E. Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of BRIDGE, said: “Through BRIDGE Summit, our ambition is to build a global arena where the meaning of media is not confined to a single track — it expands to encompass every sector that defines today’s content economy. From journalism and broadcasting to digital platforms, social media, film, music, and technology — each track converges and intersects to create new opportunities for growth, investment, and influence.”

H.ِE added:“At BRIDGE, we are driven by a clear vision — to create value through connection. In today’s world, no sector can evolve in isolation; data meets imagination, technology meets art, and creativity fuels economies. From this belief, BRIDGE summit was initiated — a platform that connects minds, talents, and investors from across disciplines to build an integrated ecosystem accelerating the growth of the global media and content industries.”

Dr. Al Kaabi continued: “Our vision at BRIDGE is not about uniformity — it is about meaningful connection. It is about building networks of ideas and relationships that propel the content movement forward and transform it into a force for progress and development. We believe that every idea, every story, and every creative pursuit holds the potential to become an economic and cultural opportunity when placed in the right environment. That environment is what BRIDGE summit creates — a space where ideas evolve into projects, ambitions grow into partnerships, and stories become engines of economic and cultural impact, shaping the future of media from the UAE to the world.”

This vision is reflected in the summit’s seven tracks, which together form an integrated ecosystem that interacts dynamically to create a connected and evolving media landscape.

Media Track – Reimagining the Pulse of Information

This track explores the evolution of journalism, news broadcasting, and the economics of digital storytelling. It examines how transparency, audience engagement, and algorithmic discovery can combine to rebuild trust in the information age.

Creator Economy Track – Turning Influence into Industry

This track analyses how content creators build sustainable enterprises through brand partnerships, monetisation models, and data governance — transforming the creator economy into a structured global industry.

Music Track – Where Technology Meets Emotion

Bringing together artists, producers, and streaming pioneers, this track explores AI-enhanced composition, performance technologies, and licensing frameworks that redefine how music connects creators and audiences.

Gaming Track – The New Social Universe

This track highlights the design of the metaverse, esports, and the business models driving the gaming sector, revealing its growing role in shaping culture, education, and entertainment — and its impact as one of the fastest-growing global industries.

Technology Track – Empowering the Future of Creativity

Focusing on artificial intelligence, automation, and interactive innovations, this track explores how tools such as generative AI and mixed reality — a fusion of virtual and augmented worlds — are revolutionising production and distribution while preserving integrity and creative value.

Marketing Track – The Science of Influence

This track delves into the intersection of storytelling, psychology, and data — exploring multi-channel campaigns, influencer ecosystems, and analytics, and revealing how attention has become the new currency of the digital economy.

Picture– The Visual Language of Storytelling

Dedicated to the global film industry, this track celebrates the power of visual media — from cinema to streaming and AI-assisted editing — and examines how this form of storytelling unites cultures and emotions through the lens of image.

It is expected that BRIDGE Summit 2025, through its seven-track programme, will welcome more than 60,000 participants across an exhibition area of 1.65 million square feet, establishing itself as the largest platform of its kind — bringing together experts, decision-makers, and creators from every continent to explore the trends reshaping the future of media, content, and entertainment in the decade ahead.

Registration for BRIDGE Summit 2025 is open at www.bridgesummit.com/en.