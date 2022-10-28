The event is expected to attract over 2,000 companies from over 55 countries

DP World UAE continues to support event as the ‘Host Port’

UAE – Dubai – Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Breakbulk Middle East (BBME), the region’s largest event dedicated to the breakbulk and project cargo industry is all set to return to Dubai on 13-14 February, 2023. Scheduled to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event is expected to attract more than 2000 companies representing the full industrial supply chain from over 55 countries.

The 2023 edition will bring together key decision makers, government officials, top-ranking professionals, oil & gas companies, and some of the world’s leading EPC’s to engage in discussions related to opportunities and challenges facing the industry, supply chain disruptions, economic development of the sector, and the latest technological advancements taking place in the industry.

H.E Eng. Hassan Mohamed Juma Al Mansouri, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said: “The UAE plays a vital role in strengthening the capabilities of the trade and logistics sector around the world. A key contributor to the sector’s success is its breakbulk and project cargo segment, which has grown from strength to strength over the years. Our national competencies such as the top-notch capabilities and state-of-the-art infrastructure of the ports played a significant role in enabling the success of the sector and driving the economic growth of the country. Banking on this and the progress of several leading organisations dealing in breakbulk and project cargo, the industry in the UAE has been able to survive and grow despite the challenges of the pandemic. According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the UAE freight and logistics market is expected to record a CAGR of more than 5 per cent until 2026. We look forward to ensuring that this progress is heightened through industry collaborations among companies operating in the sector via networking opportunities provided during events such as the BBME.”

H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure emphasised: “The breakbulk and project cargo sector has proved to be a major factor in driving the progress of the UAE’s economy. Our association with Breakbulk Middle East will thus play an integral role in highlighting the importance of the sector and reaffirming our role in contributing to its progress, locally, regionally and globally. Within the UAE that is a gateway to the Gulf, Indian Subcontinent, and African Markets, we are indeed working ceaselessly through our 20 leading ports that are well equipped to facilitate the smooth functioning of the project cargo sector. We are certain that our current progress will pave the way for greater success over the coming years. Now, we are looking forward to the 2023 edition of Breakbulk Middle East that will complement our efforts, helping industry players overcome roadblocks and explore newer valuable opportunities.”

Unmatched networking opportunities

Ben Blamire, Event Director of Breakbulk Middle East highlighted: “The project cargo sector is vital to the UAE’s economic growth. Hence, we believe it is essential for us as a key event in the sector to provide an ideal forum for the industry to discuss the opportunities and challenges within the sector. Since inception, our sole purpose is to unite the industry and help them find solutions and develop strategies that will strengthen the UAE’s status as a global trade hub. Through our 2023 edition we will work towards achieving this goal by initiating discussions on a wide range of topics and trends concerning the sector.”

Leslie Meredith, Marketing Director of Breakbulk Events & Media said: “BBME has always been at the forefront of showcasing the latest products and services in the industry. Apart from our trademark events, Education Day and Women in Breakbulk, this year, we are looking at spotlighting technology and sustainability to a great extent. Our ultimate aim is to aid the UAE's and the region's economy, helping it grow from strength to strength.”

With DP World UAE as the Host Port, the event will attract leading organisations including CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, Abu Dhabi Ports, Al Faris Group, Mammoet, Volga-Dnepr Group, MICCO Logistics, AAL Shipping, Air Charter Service, AASTS, BBC Chartering, Fagioli, Goldhofer Aktiengesellschaft, Hareket Heavy Lifting & Project Transportation Co., etc.

