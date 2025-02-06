DUBAI, UAE — As the UAE cements its status as a global hub for trade, logistics, and project cargo, Breakbulk Middle East 2025 returns for its highly anticipated annual exhibition, delivering unparalleled insights to help industry professionals refine their business strategies. Taking place on 10th-11th February at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event has seen remarkable growth, tripling in size since its first UAE edition—a testament to the increasing demand for such critical industry discussions in the region.

With free tickets available, attendees will gain access to key players in the maritime, logistics, and project construction sectors, including ADNOC, Fluor, L&T, MSC, DHL Industrial Projects, Bahri Line, DP World, AD Ports Group, DSV, and more.

Ahead of the event, DP World hosted an exclusive preview on 4 February at its Dubai headquarters, offering industry leaders a glimpse of the cutting-edge discussions and opportunities in store. The preview featured a panel of experts from the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, DP World, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, DSV, and Hyve Group, the event’s organiser.

“Breakbulk Middle East serves as an essential platform for collaboration and exchanging knowledge across sectors that are vital to regional and global supply chains,” said Capt. Jaber Saif Al Shehhi, Director of Inspection and Control at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, patron for the event. “This year’s focus on strategic planning, resilience and innovation underscores our shared commitment to sustainable growth here in the UAE.”

With more than 7,500 participants expected, Breakbulk Middle East 2025 has become a must-attend event for professionals seeking:

Targeted project sector insights, identifying industries with significant growth potential and specific projects requiring suppliers, such as giga projects in renewable energy, infrastructure, and oil and gas. AD Ports Group’s Ports Cluster Commercial Acting Vice-president Julian Skyrme affirms the positive outlook for projects in the UAE over the next 5 to 10 years, as the company invests in infrastructure to meet the demand – “We’re really looking forward to this year. It’s going to be an exceptional outlook, engaging with our partners once again.”

Actionable supply chain strategies, addressing supplier gaps, fleet capacity challenges, route disruptions, port congestion, and enforced chaos. As a leading forwarder in the region, DSV will lead discussions around these disruptions. "We’ve seen how important this is as a creative platform for all the industry stakeholders, clients, shippers, and carriers to create new partnerships and opportunities, address them in insightful panel discussions and exchange ideas that will help shape the future of our industry" commented Yasser AlYassin, Regional Director - MENA Projects, Air & Sea, DSV

Since its launch in the UAE, Breakbulk Middle East has grown exponentially, reflecting the country’s strategic role as a global hub for logistics and trade, bridging markets across Asia, Europe, and Africa. This year marks the sixth consecutive year that DP World serves as host port and the third year as its global port partner.

“Our partnership with Breakbulk Middle East reflects our role as a leader in global trade and logistics,” stated Shahab Al Jassmi, Senior Vice President, Ports & Terminals, DP World GCC. “As the industry evolves, we are driving forward innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity. Breakbulk Middle East enables us to share these advancements with the companies that count.”

In line with the event’s dedication to workforce development and inclusivity, the newly expanded Women in Breakbulk program will offer a complete networking experience, including lunch, a keynote address, an industry panel, and interactive activities. “Through new association partners Logifem and WISTA UAE, more women are being brought into the Breakbulk group, an essential start to making a real change in the industry,” said Leslie Meredith, chair for the global Women in Breakbulk program.

With the UAE’s position as a central hub for global trade and project logistics, Breakbulk Middle East 2025 will equip attendees with the tools, connections, and intelligence to drive business success.

“Breakbulk Middle East is where critical insights meet strategic action,” said Ben Blamire, Event Director. “This year’s program is designed to empower professionals with the knowledge and connections they need to succeed in today’s competitive market.”

Breakbulk Middle East is part of the Breakbulk Events & Media portfolio under Hyve, a London-based company known for creating unmissable experiences for customers worldwide.

