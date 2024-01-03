Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the 2024 edition of Breakbulk Middle East is set to bring the region’s breakbulk and project cargo industry under one roof, taking place on 12- 13 February 2024, covering a series of significant themes, and looks forward to the participation of leading industry experts. Breakbulk Middle East is poised to play a pivotal role by connecting global industry players, fostering collaboration, and facilitating the exchange of the latest solutions, offerings, and innovative ideas.

Promoting a Cohesive Trade Sector

Commenting on Breakbulk Middle East’s vital role in stimulating the growth of the UAE's trade sector, H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, remarked, "Reflecting on the challenges of the past three years, both as an industry and as a nation, we have demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth. Despite global port congestion, our ports showcased exceptional capabilities, handling substantial cargo volumes to ensure the uninterrupted flow of trade in the country and the region. This success, generating over AED 129 billion, speaks volumes about the industry's resilience in the face of adversity."

"The unity and collaboration among the 27,000+ companies in the nation played a significant role in this unprecedented success. Over the years, the event has been instrumental in uniting the sector, contributing significantly to the industry's achievements amid crises. We are confident that the 2024 edition of Breakbulk Middle East will continue to support our aspirations for the breakbulk and project cargo sector in the UAE," added H.E. Eng. Hessa.

Industry-wide Endorsement

Mohammad Jaber, Managing Director, Air & Sea and COO DSV Solutions Abu Dhabi, emphasized, "As a company managing substantial inbound volumes at Abu Dhabi Ports & Terminals, we recognise the importance of reliable and advanced shipping and logistics solutions. Breakbulk Middle East has proven to be an ideal platform for us to network with existing and potential clients, discuss key concerns, and forge valuable business deals with entities sharing similar goals. The participation of renowned industry experts addressing pressing sector issues will undoubtedly provide insightful solutions, reaffirming the region's leading position in the project cargo sector and elevating global industry standards."

Charles Meaby, Group Chief Business Development and Integration Officer at Qterminals, expressed, "We are delighted to exhibit at Breakbulk Middle East 2024. With comprehensive coverage throughout the Middle East and Africa Region, we look forward to connecting with existing clients, sub-contractors, and establishing new connections. Break Bulk events have always catalysed positive engagement in our industry through informative workshops and panel discussions. During this event, we anticipate discussing our existing service provision comprehensively and sharing our industry innovations and future strategies in sustainability, digitalisation, and industry growth."

Ben Blamire, Event Director of Breakbulk Middle East, highlighted, "Our 2023 edition marked a significant milestone with 6,496 attendees, a remarkable 93 percent increase compared to 2022. The event saw an 84 percent surge in participating organizations, attracting professionals across the entire industrial project supply chain, including experts in freight forwarding, maritime transport, ports and terminals, equipment, air, and road transport."

He added, "With the substantial support from renowned industry players, we are confident that we will host our largest and most successful Middle East event to date."

Building on its history of successful editions, our event has garnered the trust and support of key sector players such as DP World, Abu Dhabi Ports, ASYAD Ports and Terminals, DHL IP, ADNOC L&S, DSV, QTerminals, CMA CGM, COSCO, Milaha – Qatar Navigation, among others.

About Breakbulk Events & Media, a division of Hyve Group plc.

Breakbulk events are held in three locations around the world and are the leading industry-specific exhibition in each region. Due to strong gatekeeping systems with companies in the Middle East, Breakbulk Middle East is one of the only ways to make direct connections with logistics and procurement decision makers, assured by its deepening ties with local governments. More than an exhibition, the Breakbulk Middle East offers a full two-day conference, covering hot topics on the project cargo specialists need to seize regional opportunities and chalk out effective planning. Led by the key players in the region, the event also offers face-to-face opportunities to discuss these topics in greater detail. With strong support from the regional cargo owners, Breakbulk Middle East is the place for logistics, transport and other service providers to connect with those that hold new business contracts.

