Since its launch in 2017, DFC has attracted over 10 million cumulative participants and continues to grow in scale and success thanks to the backing of key partners.

Organisers the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Sports Council say the 2024 Challenge is on track to be the biggest yet, driven by strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As the eighth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) gets into full swing, the month-long festival continues to see unparalleled support from an expansive network of partners, underscoring the collaborative spirit that defines this citywide movement.

The flagship fitness initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, DFC remains central to Dubai's vision for a healthier society, inspiring residents and visitors alike to embrace fitness as a daily habit. Organised by the Dubai Department of Economy Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council, it continues to grow with the steadfast commitment of Presenting Partners DP World, Dubai Municipality, Mai Dubai, and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Association Partners Sun and Sand Sports, The Brain and Performance Centre - A DP World Company, Citi Mastercard, Decathlon, dubizzle, Emirates, Emirates NBD, e&, La Roche Posay, MIRA Developments, talabat, Wasl, WHOOP, Shamal – Kite Beach, Emaar and Hatta Kayak; Official Partners Dubai Chambers, Emarat and Supercare Pharmacy; Media Partner Arabian Radio Network (ARN); and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Health, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, Ministry of Education and Event Security Committee.

Since its inception in 2017, DFC has seen a 206 percent increase in enrolment, reflecting the community’s growing commitment to fitness and health. Last year’s challenge witnessed participation from 2.4 million people, an 8.7 percent increase from the previous year, with mass participation events like Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, and Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, drawing unprecedented crowds. This year, through collaborative efforts with partner organisations, DET and DSC are committed to delivering an extraordinary 30-day calendar of free fitness events and activities that are accessible to everyone. 2024 is not just about individual milestones but fostering a community spirit that supports collective well-being, aiming to position Dubai as one of the most active cities globally.

"DFC embodies our city's dynamic energy and commitment to health. Each edition amplifies our collective pursuit of wellness, supported by our esteemed partners," stated His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council. “Since its inception, DFC has effectively reached the entire community with its powerful message and ambitious goal to make Dubai one of the most active cities in the world. The overwhelming enthusiasm and commitment from the public has increased with each edition, as more partners come on board and new locations across the city host various events and activations. Participation has expanded from just fitness enthusiasts and families to now include government entities, private organisations, and institutions, all eager to play a role in the continued success of DFC. This widespread involvement underscores the growing recognition of the Challenge’s importance in achieving its broader sports and community objectives.”

"DFC is more than an event," added Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). "It is a movement towards a healthier lifestyle for all. Under the visionary leadership of His Highness, it has evolved into the largest global fitness initiative of its kind, unparalleled in scale, accessible, and completely free for all. Our partners play a pivotal role in this transformation, enabling us to reach wider audiences and make a significant impact. Growing in scale year after year, the DFC of today is built upon Dubai's strong sense of community and its dedication to inspiring individuals of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities to lead healthier, more active lives. Together with our partners, we are committed to creating a lasting legacy that will positively influence future generations and reinforce Dubai's position as a global hub for health and fitness."

Daniel van Otterdijk, DP World’s Chief Communication Officer, commented: “We are proud to once again partner with Dubai Fitness Challenge. The DP World Kite Beach 30x30 Fitness Village is attracting thousands of visitors every day in their quest to complete 30 minutes of exercise for 30 days. We are also less than a week away from Dubai Ride presented by DP World, which excites our organisation and the rest of the Dubai cycling community.”

Ahmed Ibrahim AlZarouni, Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department, Dubai Municipality, said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all, Dubai Municipality is proud to be one of the main sponsors of the Dubai Fitness Challenge for the Dubai Run, Dubai Ride, and Dubai Stand-Up Paddle. Through our Zabeel Park Fitness Village, we offer world-class facilities and experiences that encourage everyone, regardless of age or fitness level, to participate in these events. By promoting healthy, active lifestyles and providing accessible public spaces, we are contributing to the vision of making Dubai one of the most active and liveable cities in the world. To date, Dubai Municipality has developed more than 200 parks, expanded cycling tracks by 300%, and established new, inclusive recreational spaces. We currently have 11 cycling tracks spanning 124,691 meters, 55 jogging tracks, and 263 sports courts. In 2023 alone, our jogging and walking tracks were used by over 1,934,214 people.”

Abraham Kah, CEO of Mai Dubai, said: “We take pride in being the city's preferred water brand and support our communities' journey towards a healthier lifestyle through initiatives such as the Dubai Fitness Challenge. As a homegrown brand, our partnership with DFC provides the perfect opportunity to inspire residents and visitors to embrace fitness with every sip of water. Together, we are hydrating Dubai’s active spirit, fostering wellness, and encouraging everyone to keep moving towards a healthier future.”

Khalid Al Jarwan, Vice President of Operations and acting Vice President of Digital and Commercial Sectors at Dubai Chambers, said: "At Dubai Chambers, fostering a healthy work-life balance among our employees and the private sector has always been a priority. By partnering with the Dubai Fitness Challenge, we reaffirm our dedication to promoting well-being within the community. As a driving force behind Dubai's economic growth, our approach extends beyond supporting local businesses to encouraging a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle for all."

Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman & CEO of GMG, said: “We are thrilled to once again participate in the Dubai Fitness Challenge, a fantastic opportunity to ignite the community's passion for activity and encourage everyone to embrace an active lifestyle. At Sun & Sand Sports, our commitment to 'Sport at Heart' drives us to inspire movement and well-being. This year, we are proud to sponsor a diverse array of sports activities at both Kite Beach and Zabeel Park Fitness Villages. We invite everyone to join us on the SSS Volley on the Beach courts and soak up the vibrant atmosphere at the main stages in both locations. A key highlight of the event is the Dubai Run, where we will stand alongside over 220,000 runners, transforming the streets of Dubai into a sea of energy and excitement in our vibrant green t-shirts. To kick off this celebration of sport, we’re giving away the first 10,000 t-shirts at our select stores. Together, let's make this Dubai Fitness Challenge the most exhilarating yet and champion an active lifestyle!”

Jean Daniel Boitel, Sports Director of Azadea, said: “Our mission at Decathlon is to make sports and fitness accessible to everyone. The Dubai Fitness Challenge aligns perfectly with our vision to encourage people to move more and live healthier lives. By offering free bike repairs during and before the Dubai Ride and being present at the Fitness Village, we hope to motivate the people of Dubai to push their limits and discover the joy of an active lifestyle.”

Haider Khan, CEO of dubizzle and Dubizzle Group MENA, said: "We have always embraced the Dubai Fitness Challenge as an organisation and this year we are proud to come on board as an official partner. This highly commendable initiative not only ignites a passion for fitness within our team and the broader community, but it also encourages everyone to make health and wellbeing a part of their everyday life. We're proud to support His Highness Sheikh Hamdan's vision of establishing Dubai as one of the world’s healthiest cities and we are sure this year will mark another successful turn for the Dubai Fitness Challenge."

Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director, talabat UAE, said: “talabat UAE is proud to be a part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, supporting the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to inspire everyone to embrace healthy, and active lifestyles”. She added “As a brand, we are dedicated to supporting balanced lifestyles, encouraging everyone to stay active while offering a wide variety of food choices through talabat, the UAE’s largest menu. For this Dubai Fitness Challenge, our goal is to create meaningful experiences for Dubai residents and visitors. We will highlight the balanced meal options available on our app and inspire people to prioritize their health and wellbeing through interactive activities, along with our sponsorship of Dubai Run and Dubai Ride.”

Stephan Muller Director of Marketing - GCC, WHOOP: "We're so excited to partner with the Dubai Fitness Challenge as the official wearable! At WHOOP, our mission is to empower everyone to unlock their full potential through a better understanding of their own bodies. By supporting DFC participants, we're not only helping individuals achieve their fitness goals but also contributing to Dubai's larger vision of promoting wellness and becoming one of the most active cities in the world. Let's come together to make this year's challenge a fantastic experience, fostering a happier and healthier community in Dubai!"

Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer, Shamal, said: “At Kite Beach, Dubai’s iconic neighbourhood destination, we are proud to continue our support for the Dubai Fitness Challenge, championing an active and vibrant lifestyle across the city. As a place where people come together to unwind, connect, and energise, Kite Beach provides a natural space that invites everyone to take part in this movement. Through our partnership with DFC, we are not only inspiring the Dubai community but also motivating our people at Shamal to prioritise wellness, fostering a lasting legacy of health and vitality in Dubai.”

His Excellency Hesham Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl, said: “"Wasl is proud to partner with Dubai Fitness Challenge, an initiative that perfectly aligns with our commitment to building thriving, health-conscious communities. Together, we're inspiring Dubai residents to embrace active lifestyles and prioritise their wellbeing. As an official partner of Dubai Run, Wasl is committed to supporting its growth and fostering a vibrant, active community in Dubai. We believe this event has the power to transform lives and inspire a city-wide movement towards wellbeing."

Ali bin Zayed AlFalasi, Senior Vice President – Marketing of Emarat, said: “At Emarat, we are dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle, and the Dubai Fitness Challenge offers the perfect opportunity to inspire fitness across our community. We proudly support the event with a presence at the Padel courts, exclusive deals at our service stations, partnerships, and corporate activities. Our goal is to encourage everyone to prioritize their health, not just during the 30 days, but beyond. Supporting DFC aligns with our mission to promote wellness and inclusion, empowering people of all ages and abilities to thrive. We hope the people of Dubai fully embrace the 30x30 Challenge and enjoy the incredible fitness opportunities available.”

Gina Petersen-Skyrme, Country Manager, UAE & Oman, Mastercard, said: “At Mastercard, we are committed to connecting people to their passions. We are delighted to join forces with our longstanding partner Citi to support Dubai Run, an annual highlight on the city’s sports calendar, as part of the UAE’s drive to promote a healthy and active lifestyle. The event provides us with an exciting platform to unveil a brand-new credit card that makes everyday spending seamless, secure, and rewarding.”

Maria Ivanova, Citi Country Officer and Banking Head for the UAE, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Mastercard to support Dubai Run, highlighting our shared commitment to the UAE’s vision of building a healthier and more vibrant community. Dubai has become a global hub for fitness, sports, and wellness, and we’re proud to contribute to this journey. This will be an opportunity to unveil our newly launched Citi Mastercard credit card “ULTIMA” for the first time to the public, and deliver innovative solutions that enhance everyday life for our customers”.

Running until Sunday 24 November, DFC challenges residents and visitors alike to commit to 30 minutes of physical activity daily for 30 days. Inspiring people every step of the way with an action-packed 30-day calendar of free and inclusive fitness villages, events, community hubs, classes and activities, DFC is on a mission to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities. Highlights for this year include flagship events Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, and Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, presented by RTA; three 30-day 30 x 30 fitness villages as well as 25 community hubs across the city; a myriad of partner and major events; and thousands of fitness classes, events and activities. A number of health and fitness apps are also offering special packages and activities to keep people motivated and on track to achieve their 30x30 goals.

There is still time to register at www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com to be part of one of the largest scale fitness activations in the world and join the challenge for a fitter future.

About Dubai Fitness Challenge

An initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) was created to support His Highness’ vision of making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world. A gateway to a healthier, more active lifestyle, this eighth edition of DFC offers an action-packed calendar of sporting events and activities, bringing friends, families, visitors, colleagues, and communities together as they commit to 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days. Featuring flagship events, Dubai Run, Dubai Ride and Dubai Stand Up Paddle, this year’s Challenge runs from Saturday 26 October to Sunday 24 November 2024.

