Bodour Al Qasimi: “Through love, acceptance, and unity, we plant the seeds of a new reality — a rebirth of consciousness…”

Sami Yusuf enthralled the crowd with his new composition “In Al-Andalus - En al-Ándalus,” inspired by a classic Andalusian muwashshah, only performed once before in the world.

The first day of the festival also featured renowned international artists, including Senegalese singer Senny Camara, Lebanese oud player Ziyad Sahhab, French calligrapher Julien Breton, and Syrian Anas Alhalabi’s Handpan Orchestra.

The Tanweer Marketplace showcased traditional Emirati crafts, while the Nourish Zone offered a culinary exploration of regional delicacies.

Art installations inspired by regional history and Rumi’s teachings beautifully complemented the desert landscape.

Sharjah: The first day of the Tanweer Festival proved to be a spectacular gathering of music, poetry and art, as the desert night came alive under a canopy of stars in the vast and historical wonder of the Mleiha desert. The festival, envisioned by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi as a first-of-its-kind in the region, welcomed over 2,000 attendees and an incredible star-studded lineup from around the globe to gather under the theme “Timeless Echoes of Love and Light,” inspired by the profound wisdom of Jalal al-Din Al Rumi.

Gracing the beautifully adorned Main Stage, visionary founder Bodour Al Qasimi gave a powerful and touching address accompanied by the Senegalese sensation, Senny Camara and her Kora instrument, setting the tone for what is to be an unforgettable 3-day celebration of heritage, community, and creativity.

“Tanweer is more than a festival; it is a call to awaken the light within us. Through love, acceptance, and unity, we plant the seeds of a new reality — a rebirth of consciousness where division gives way to connection and fear dissolves into compassion. Here, in the sacred land of Mleiha, we gather not by coincidence but by purpose, to carry this light forward and inspire transformation in our communities and beyond,” Sheikha Bodour stated.

Unforgettable lineup of global talent

The highlight of the night’s lineup was the anticipated performance by the world-famous Sami Yusuf a pioneer in World Music Traditions, captivated the audience with a spellbinding performance of his new composition “In Al-Andalus - En al-Ándalus,” inspired by the classic Andalusian muwashshah “Jadaka Al-Ghaithu Idha Al-Ghaithu Hamma” by the esteemed poet Lisan al-Din Ibn al-Khatib. This emotional piece, only performed once before, highlighted Yusuf’s exceptional ability to bridge musical traditions, infusing a sense of unity and cultural heritage.

The evening’s highlight was undoubtedly Sami Yusuf’s breathtaking renditions of some of his most beloved works, including “Jadaka al-Ghaith,” “Ilahana,” “A Dancing Heart,” “To Guide You Home,” “Lama Bada Yatathanna,” and “Madad.” The audience was also thrilled to hear his recent composition “Ven Mi Alma,” alongside this remarkable new piece, further showcasing his talent in bridging musical traditions and evoking deep feelings through his creations.

Prior to this, the day’s performances started with the reverent calling of the Emirati Heritage Band - Al Nadba, setting the tone for a celebration that honoured tradition and painted a vivid picture of heritage that all could feel, even those who were experiencing it for the first time.

Another standout moment was Ziyad Sahhab, a celebrated Lebanese oud player and composer who fused the past and present alongside the enchanting voice of Aga Khan laureate, Yahya Hussein, enveloping the desert setting with stirring melodies. This was accompanied by French calligrapher Julien Breton who’s mesmerising ALIF Motion Light Calligraphy provided a visual companion to Sahhab’s tribute to the beauty of Rumi’s teachings.

Ending the night’s performances was Anas Alhalabi who took listeners on an enchanting sound journey on the iconic Tree of Life stage, leading his ‘Anas Handpan Orchestra’ and proving his reputation as a regional pioneer with this instrument.

Bringing together local products and delicacies

Throughout the first day the Tanweer Marketplace served as a vibrant focal point, bustling with activity as festivalgoers explored a captivating array of traditional crafts and handmade goods. Artisans displayed their delicate weaving, colourful ceramics, and intricate jewellery; many paying homage to Emirati culture and craftsmanship.

Not far from the marketplace, the Nourish Zone was a feast for the senses. Here, the air was filled with the aromatic scents of regional delicacies sizzling on grills and bubbling in clay pots. From tender kebabs to fragrant saffron-infused rice dishes, visitors were treated to a journey through the culinary wonders of the region.

Art, nature and sustainability

Art installations, grand yet thoughtful, complimented the desert landscape, each one inspired by the history of the region, the poetic teachings of Rumi, and by the timeless connection of the human spirit to nature. Sustainability was also a core element of the festival, highlighted in every facet of its design. From solar-powered lights illuminating pathways to the eco-friendly materials used throughout, Tanweer Festival sought to remind attendees of the delicate relationship between human presence and the natural environment.

This year's festival is also made possible through the generous support of valuable partners including but not limited to: Emaar, Al Marwan Group, Arada, Tiger Properties, Invest Bank, Asas Real Estate, du, Beeah, Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Masdar, Mohamed Hilal Group, Emirates Post, Sharjah Airport, Hardo Group, Thumbay, SEWA, Orient Travel and many in kind partners who are joining hands for the success of this festival.