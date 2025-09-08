Discussion sessions attended by ministers, finance and urban community officials, prominent developers, and bankers

Eng. Ahmed Sabour: We are targeting new strategies to boost the private real estate market

Eng. Tarek Shoukry: The conference is being held at an important time... and requires unconventional ideas for real estate export

Ahmed Abu Raya: We aim to provide added value to Egyptian real estate... and we thank the state for the recommendations of the previous two "Investor" conferences

The third edition of the "Investor... Real Estate" conference, organized by Black Diamond Conferences and Exhibitions Company, kicked off on Tuesday, September 16, in cooperation with the Real Estate Development Chamber of the Federation of Egyptian Industries, at the Nile Ritz-Carlton, Cairo.

Held under the theme "Future... Challenges, Solutions, and the Alternative Market," it targets the interconnected challenges facing the real estate sector and seeks local solutions to address them. It also discusses the regulation of the real estate market and the real estate development profession, and finally, develops a comprehensive vision for the philosophy of exporting the ability to attract foreign and indirect investments. The meeting participants represent the executive directors and leaders of the Urban Groups and Urban Development Fund, as well as a select group of prominent developers and real estate industry leaders. They include: Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman and Managing Director of Ahlia Sabbour; Eng. Tarek Shoukry, Chairman of the Real Estate Development Chamber of the Non-Project Federation; Eng. Khaled, Chairman of the Urban Development Fund; Siddiq Amr Sultan, CEO of Landmark; Dr. Akef El Maghraby, CEO and Managing Director of the Suez Canal Bank; Eng. Ayman Amer, General Manager of SODIC; and Eng. Sherif Mostafa, CEO of IGI.

Also participating are: Basil El-Serafy, CEO of Adir International; Eng. Ahmed El-Attal, Chairman of El-Attal Holding; Eng. Ahmed Mansour, CEO of Creed; Dr. Tamer Erfan, Chairman of Yent Ebtekar Real Estate Assets; Ms. Alia El-Nagdy, CEO of Yent Ebtekar Real Estate Assets; Ms. Lamia El-Sharkawy, Vice Chairman of Nations of Sky; and Eng. Fadi Abdullah, CEO of Kuwait's Urban Lines Company; Eng. Mohamed El-Hajj, Chairman of Palmyra; Dr. Amr El-Adl, Vice Chairman and CEO of MBG; and Eng. Mohamed Fekry, CEO of BuildTrade.

Over the past few days, Black Diamond held a series of preparatory sessions for the conference, attended by a select group of developers and bankers. Attendees agreed on the importance of balancing the rights of the state and the needs of developers, the need to issue a Developers Union Law to regulate the real estate market, and the need to develop tools to attract real estate investment to Egypt.

For his part, Engineer Ahmed Sabbour, Secretary General of the Investor Conferences and Member of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of Al Ahly Sabbour Real Estate Development Company, said that the real estate sector is the engine of the Egyptian economy; however, it still faces many challenges, which will be discussed in detail in the third edition of The Investor Conferences. The conferences also aim to develop new ideas for the real estate market, attract investors, and boost their confidence in the market. Engineer Tarek Shukry, Secretary General of the Contractors Chamber of Real Estate Development at the Federation of Egyptian Industries, stated that the contracting for the third edition comes at an important time, given the developments witnessed by the Egyptian real estate market. It is clear that the current phase requires the introduction of unconventional ideas that contribute to the real estate market and enable Egypt to secure its rightful place on the global map. Writer Ahmed Abu Raya, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Black Day, explained that the company began its innovation in the first edition of the investor conferences with a primary objective: to identify added value to the real estate market. He expressed his satisfaction with the state's response to the recommendations issued in the previous two editions, adding: "The third edition will be a new milestone that does not define the appropriate Egyptian change for the government, developers, bankers, investors, and industries."