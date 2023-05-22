For the first time, the events will be co-located with the Middle East Coatings Show, bringing together the full ecosystem of paints & coatings industry

Endorsed by the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, Big 5 Construct Egypt will boast the largest presence of international suppliers

Cairo, Egypt: Under the patronage of Egypt’s Prime Minister, H. E. Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, Big 5 Construct Egypt will return for its 5th edition as the largest and most influential construction industry event in the country. Running from June 19 - 21, 2023 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC), the show will be co-located with Egypt Infrastructure & Water Expo, Big 5 Egypt Security, Fire & Smart Buildings Summit and Middle East Coatings Show Egypt.



The upcoming edition of Big 5 Construct Egypt is endorsed by the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities. The three-day event will focus on several product sectors needed to deliver Egypt’s ambitious development plan: plant, machinery & vehicles, building materials & tools, building envelope & special construction, MEP services, urban connectivity, water & waste, utilities, smart technologies, security, safety, fire protection, and intelligent buildings.



The exhibitor lineup will see the participation of Jadeela Steel, Sesco, Maryatt and Scott, Robot Contracting, ECD Engineering Company for Construction, Manarat el Omran, Gremic, Huaye, Hassan Allam Utilities, Naro Group, Echo Trading, Setcons, Smart Window, and Smart Heat with an expanded exhibition space.



Given Egypt’s high population ratio and growing construction market, Big 5 Construct Egypt brings together key market players to seize unparalleled opportunities and explore cutting-edge technologies and solutions to achieve high growth ratios while carrying out long-term projects in the country. The 2023 edition will host insightful discussions shaping the construction sector and unleashing new potential.



“The 5th edition of Big 5 Construct Egypt is particularly exciting as we launch Egypt Infrastructure & Water Expo this year. The new launch will serve as a crucial platform for international and local industry players to come together and drive innovation, collaboration and growth in infrastructure industry. The event builds on the success of dmg events' expanding portfolio of events in one of the fastest-growing construction markets. We’re also introducing a summit for Security, Fire & Smart Buildings industry, further enhancing our offering to the construction community in Egypt,” said Ben Greenish, Senior Vice President – Construction at dmg events.



With a bigger presence than ever, Hassan Allam Holding has joined as the Diamond Sponsor of the inaugural Egypt Infrastructure & Water Expo. “As a leading player in the infrastructure space from investment and development to engineering and construction, we are always eager to connect with fellow professionals, share our expertise, and explore new opportunities. Egypt Infrastructure & Water Expo will provide an excellent platform for us to showcase our innovative solutions and technologies, engage with key stakeholders, and contribute to the growth and development of the industry as a whole," said Eng. Hassan Allam, CEO, Hassan Allam Holding.



In its 3rd edition, this year, Big 5 Egypt Impact Awards will celebrate the success and achievements of organizations, projects and individuals in 20 categories, three of which are new, including Carbon Net-Zero Initiative of the Year, Director of the Year and Facility Management Firm of the Year. Finalists are announced, finalists shortlisted for the first time at the awards, include Al Futtaim Group Real Estate, Hill International, Engineering Consulting Bureau, TAQA ARABIA, Magnom Properties, SIAC Construction, Schneider Electric, Eden Facilities Management, The Arab Contractors for Facility Management, Edara Property Management, and Eltizam Asset Management Group, among others. The awards ceremony will take place on 20 June at the Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski Cairo during Big 5 Construct Egypt.



Big 5 Construct Egypt will also feature the third edition of Big 5 Egypt Construction Leaders’ Summit, which will host expert speakers and open new horizons for sustainable design and green building, the untapped potential of green hydrogen in Egypt, facilities management and supply chain localization. Some of the speakers include Atter Hannoura, Director, PPP Central Unity, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sarah El Battouty, Global Ambassador UNFCCC High-Level Climate Champions & Founder, Econsult; Mohamed El-Taher, CEO, Saudi Egyptian Developers; Waleed Abdel Fattah, President Middle East & North Africa Operations, Hill International.



Over 30 CPD-certified talks will also bring industry experts and practitioners together to discuss the creation of robust compliance pathways for innovative building materials, systems and methods, the future of sustainable design and green building, blockchain in water infrastructure, revitalizing urban spaces in Egypt and the future of urban design.



The Egypt Infrastructure & Water Expo



The inaugural Egypt Infrastructure & Water Expo will showcase the planning, engineering, transportation systems, communication networks and utilities needed to transform Egypt’s ambitious plan for the country’s infrastructure.

Showcasing the latest solutions of renowned exhibitors such as Hassan Allam Holding, Kharafi National, GMC, EDECS, CONCORD, and ElSewedy Infrastructure, the event will host a series of talks on building the cities of the future, water desalination, water management, and contribution of smart technology to infrastructure. Renowned speakers include Mohamed Mahlab, Rowad Modern Engineering CEO; Khaled Hashem, President- North Africa, Honeywell; Rania Hedeya, Country Program Director, UN, Egypt; and Amr El Kady, General Manager, BEEAH Egypt.



Big 5 Egypt Security, Fire & Smart Buildings Summit



Also in its inaugural edition, Big 5 Egypt Security, Fire & Smart Buildings Summit, supported by the Egypt Corporate Security Network (ECSN), will discuss AI evolution in surveillance systems, fire detection, occupational health and safety, and building automation, enabling attending companies to identify opportunities for future investments in Egypt. Accompanying the Summit is a curation of renowned brands in the sector, including Aivision from Romania, Voyage Security (Encompass Group) from Egypt, India-based Cryptzo, and the UK’s OSHA.



“The addition of Big 5 Egypt Security, Fire & Smart Buildings Summit will further enhance Big 5's value proposition and reinforce its position as a leading construction event in Egypt, featuring the latest advancements in smart building technology, which is gaining popularity in the region due to its ability to enhance building efficiency and sustainability,” noted Greenish.



Middle East Coatings Show Egypt



In parallel, the Middle East Coatings Show Egypt has delivered 13 successful editions in Cairo to date. It is well-established as the only dedicated exhibition that offers high-class networking opportunities for the entire coatings’ community. The show’s halls will accommodate 150 exhibiting companies from 15 countries, including Admix, Bühler, DutCH2, Galstaff Multiresine, KH Chemicals, NETZSCH, Petrochem, REDA Chemicals and Safic-Alcan, among many others. It is a must-attend event for all leading paint manufacturers and raw material suppliers to keep up to speed with the latest products and technology in the coatings market.



This year’s edition of co-located events will seize momentum in the thriving construction market in Egypt, bringing direct access to high-profile speakers, more than 300 companies, and 9 country pavilions. The shows will welcome 20,000+ professionals, including government representatives, developers, contractors, formulators, chemists, R & D specialists, regulators, city planners, engineers, and consultants.



The events are free-to-attend and are now open for visitor registration.