Manama, Bahrain - BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, hosted a meeting with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) to discuss opportunities to further enhance advanced technology deployment in Bahrain. The discussion between iGA Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed and BENEFIT Chief Executive, Abdulwahed AlJanahi outlined the objectives of the high-level partnership.

“Achieving the digital transformation objectives of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 is vital to the Kingdom’s future and we are honored to play a role in this national journey,” said Mr. AlJanahi. “As the driver of Bahrain’s digital economy, the iGA provides comprehensive and accessible government services to help the public and private sectors function more efficiently. BENEFIT recognizes the importance of ICT management and governance, blockchain, AI, and cloud computing in creating new frontiers for economic growth and innovation, and is optimistic about the opportunities for collaboration with the iGA.”

Mr. Al Qaed said: “This meeting was in line with the iGA’s objectives to support decision making, creativity, and innovation in both the private and public sectors. BENEFIT is a key partner in Bahrain's digital transformation journey; our ongoing collaboration will allow us to leverage BENEFIT's advanced infrastructure in providing a comprehensive range of public services that meet the needs of beneficiaries. We look forward to identifying further opportunities for cooperation between our two organizations.”

Several successful projects have been implemented as part of the collaboration between BENEFIT and the iGA, including the national eKYC platform and the Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau service, available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

About BENEFIT

BENEFIT was established in 1997 and is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as an ancillary service provider to the Kingdom’s financial services industry. BENEFIT is owned by Banks in Bahrain, regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), to provide innovative Payment Capabilities, Information Management Solutions, and Business Process Outsourcing Services across different sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Region.

BENEFIT’s range of services – supported by GCCNet in countries within the region – include operating of Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Point of Sale (POS), GCCNet, The GCCNet Dispute Management System, Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), Telecom Bill Payment (Tele BP), Direct Debit (DD), Payment Gateway (PG), Bahrain Cheque Truncation System (BCTS), Amex Cards withdrawal, eCheque, EFTs, national eWallet and national eKYC Platform for the financial sectors.

About The iGA

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) drives Bahrain’s digital transformation by providing consultancy and leadership to the Kingdom’s IT sector, as well as hundreds of eServices to help the private and public sectors function more efficiently. It proposes public policies and legislations and implements the Kingdom’s eGovernment program, with the aim of improving quality of life for the public.

