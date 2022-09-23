Dubai, UAE: A number of Belgian companies are participating in the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) 2022 to showcase their latest solutions and innovative technologies in the water and energy sectors, especially in clean energy. This is especially important considering the increasing interest of the UAE and the region in investing in clean and renewable energy.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organises the 24th edition of the exhibition from 27 to 29 September 2022. Flanders Investment and Trade (FIT) is organising the Belgium Pavilion at WETEX 2022, in Hall 3 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Belgium is the fourth trade partner of the UAE within the European Union. It accounts for about 13.4% of the non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and the European Union countries. Non-oil trade between the UAE and Belgium reached USD 7 billion in 2021, a growth of 46% compared to 2020.

“We at FIT are proud to introduce our finest companies specialised in solutions focused on sustainability and green energy technology. This year, some participants are companies with specialised technologies for water (water desalination, sewage and water treatment equipment, industrial wastewater treatment). Others propose systems to generate green energy and high-energy efficient cookers. We invite you to come and visit us at our Belgium pavilion at WETEX and Dubai Solar Show,” said Kris Put, Trade Commissioner for Flanders in the UAE.