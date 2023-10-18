Taking a more holistic approach to the shift in values of today’s consumers, Clean + Conscious (formerly Natural & Organic) is the new home for brands committed to making a difference to both people and the planet at Beautyworld Middle East

Dubai, UAE: Addressing the rising demand for sustainable, eco-friendly, and ethical beauty products, Beautyworld Middle East has evolved their Natural and Organic segment of the show with the launch of Clean + Conscious, at the 27th edition of the region’s largest international trade fair for the beauty and wellness industry, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 30th October – 1st November 2023.

While natural and organic products are still important, consumers are now looking for more, and therefore Clean + Conscious exhibitors at the show have been carefully selected for their commitment to core values such as clean and safe ingredients, sustainability, ethical sourcing, social impact, inclusivity, and transparency.

Recent data from Statista saw the global clean beauty sector valued at $8.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to nearly double in size to $15.3 billion by 2028, reflecting consumer demand for environmentally friendly, sustainable packaging solutions and responsible sourcing.

“Natural, sustainable and ethical beauty products have emerged as one of the primary growth drivers alongside the traditional beauty industry” says Flyn Roberts, Portfolio Director at exhibition organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East. She continues “With a more thoughtful approach to purchasing, the conscious consumer is taking a closer look at a brand's values and actions in order to make informed and responsible choices. With this important and clear demand, the evolution of our own show segment sits alongside the innovation within the sector and the sheer array of new products, services and opportunities that the consumer demand has created.”

Catering to environmentally and ethically conscious consumers, Clean + Conscious gives attendees the opportunity to discover a wide range of clean beauty products, learn about sustainable packaging solutions, and connect with like-minded individuals and organizations dedicated to driving positive change in the beauty industry. A movement as a result of today’s consumer being more environmentally and socially aware than ever before; natural, sustainable and ethical beauty products have emerged as one of the primary growth drivers, covering all cross-sections of the market including haircare, skincare and cosmetics.

Brands committed to making a difference to both people and the planet at Clean + Conscious for 2023 include Re Skincare (Palestine), So Pure (UK), Manifest Beauty (USA), Maruderm (Turkey), Urang (South Korea), Marzia Clinic (Italy) and SKNFED (UK).

In addition to the main exhibition, this year's Beautyworld Middle East Awards will also recognise and celebrate the sector with the Conscious Brand of the Year category. Shortlisted finalists include exhibitor SKNFED, and the UAE’s Camel Soap Factory, with the winner revealed at a glittering ceremony on October 31st at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai.

Beautyworld Middle East will be spread over 15 halls for the 2023 show, having grown 20% in size from previous events and is expected to welcome over 1,700 exhibitors from around 60 countries. Show sectors include Supply Chain & Services, Fragrance, Cosmetics & Skincare, Beauty Tech, Personal Care & Hygiene, Hair, Nails and Salon Supplies alongside Clean + Conscious. This year's edition promises to capitalise on the success of last year’s Beautyworld Middle East which was the most successful and best-attended edition in the event’s history.

Attendees are promised an unparalleled opportunity to expand professional networks, discover new products and unlock the tremendous business potential in one of the world’s key trade hubs. Stay ahead of this dynamic and fast-evolving market on 30 October – 1 November to unlock a world of possibilities at Beautyworld Middle East 2023.

For more information please visit the Beautyworld Middle East website - https://beautyworld-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en.html

Media wishing to attend the show and conference can also register here - https://registration.infosalons.ae/BWME23DU/Media/MesseFrankfurt/Welcome

-Ends-

About Beautyworld Middle East

Beautyworld Middle East, taking place from 30 October to 1 November 2023 at Dubai World Trade Centre, is the largest trade fair for beauty, hair, fragrance, and well-being in the region. As one of the most influential and visited beauty trade shows in the world, the event provides the premier platform for over 52,000 industry professionals from across 139 countries to connect, source and find inspiration.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is one of the world’s leading trade fair, congress and event organisers with their own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,160 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in the financial year 2022 were around €454 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

Further information: www.messefrankfurt.com

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2022/23 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 3,939 exhibitors from 66 countries and attracted 151,990 visitors from 116 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.