The Middle East is driving growth across the beauty market with the MEA beauty and personal care market projected to reach $47 billion by 2027

Dubai, UAE: The 27th edition of Beautyworld Middle East – the region’s largest international trade fair for beauty, hair, fragrance and wellbeing will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 30th October – 1stNovember 2023. The exhibition is one of the most influential and visited trade shows in the world, playing a pivotal role in the growth and development of the industry.



Bringing together a global beauty community of over 50,000 industry attendees for a dynamic exchange of ideas, innovation, and collaboration, the exhibition will champion the influence and opportunity for the business of beauty in the Middle East. With the MEA’s beauty and personal care market projected to reach $47 billion by McKinsey & Company, the region is attracting interest from key industry players around the world. Capitalising on the success of the previous year's edition, Beautyworld Middle East 2023 will be the industry’s chosen platform for connection, inspiration and global trade under this year’s theme “Uncover Beauty. Maximise Opportunity.”



With last year’s Beautyworld Middle East the most successful and best-attended edition in the event’s long 26-year history, spread across fifteen halls, this year’s event is bigger and bolder than ever, growing 20% in size and expected to welcome over 1,600 exhibitors from around 60 countries, across various sectors including Supply Chain & Services, Fragrance, Cosmetics & Skincare, Beauty Tech, Personal Care & Hygiene, Hair, Nails and Salon Supplies and Clean + Conscious.



Some highlights of what to expect at Beautyworld Middle East 2023 include:



A diverse showcase of products and solutions from beauty tech, cosmetics and skincare, fragrance, personal care and hygiene, hair, nails and salon supplies, supply chain and brand new sectors, Prestige Pack; focusing on premium packaging innovation and the newly evolved Clean + Conscious sector.



Beautyworld Middle East recognises today’s consumer is more environmentally and socially aware than ever before with natural, sustainable, and ethical beauty products emerging as one of the primary growth drivers alongside the traditional beauty industry. Taking a more holistic approach to the shift in values of today’s consumers, Beautyworld Middle East has evolved its Natural & Organic segment of the show with the launch of Clean + Conscious, the new home for brands committed to making a difference to both people and the planet.



Front Row by Nazih Group is a crowd favourite stage that captures the spirit of Beautyworld Middle East. Featuring educational talks, demonstrations, and expert panels across the three-day show, attendees can enjoy an engaging and entertaining avant-garde setup showcasing the latest in hair, make-up, nails, and more.



15 of the top international fragrance houses will create their interpretation of a signature scent that captures the essence of the region’s largest international trade show. Visitors will be able to test these blends in a blind sampling using the latest technology from AirParfum and vote for the one that best captures the essence of Beautyworld Middle East 2023.



‘Quintessence – the art of perfume' is the exclusive platform at Beautyworld Middle East devoted to niche fragrance. Some of the world’s most unique brands and creators will showcase their creations in this bespoke and luxurious environment.



The ‘Next in Beauty Conference’ offers an array of sessions that encompass market intelligence, emerging trends and revolutionary technologies reshaping the regional and global beauty sector. Listen to the many panel sessions that will discuss fresh viewpoints, new insights and advanced business strategies on a range of topics including innovation, market trends and the business landscape in the Middle East.



The prestigious Beautyworld Middle East Awards 2023 celebrate the very best of the beauty industry, from innovative products and cutting-edge technologies to exceptional brands and talented individuals. Recognising and honouring the hard work, creativity, and dedication of beauty professionals and brands that have made a significant impact in the industry, this year’s edition features new categories including Hair Product of the Year, Luxury Packaging of the Year, Independent Retailer of the Year, Popular Retailer of the Year, and more. Winners will be selected by a panel of esteemed judges including industry experts, influencers, and beauty journalists.



Beautyworld Middle East 2023 promises an unparalleled opportunity to expand professional networks, discover new products and unlock the tremendous business potential in one of the world’s key trade hubs. Stay ahead of the curve in this dynamic and fast-evolving market and mark your calendars for 30 October – 1 November to unlock a world of possibilities at Beautyworld Middle East 2023.



For more information, please visit the Beautyworld Middle East website - https://beautyworld-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en.html



Media wishing to attend the show can also register here - https://registration.infosalons.ae/BWME23DU/Media/MesseFrankfurt/Welcome

