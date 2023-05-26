Cairo, Egypt: The Scientific Office of BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company is set to host the 4th Infection Prevention Summit (IP23) in Cairo, Egypt on May 26th-27th, 2023.

This event is part of BD's Patient Safety movement and its commitment to supporting the MENAT region's healthcare professionals in their aspirations to achieve sustainable practices by improving the outcomes, quality, and delivery of patient care.

With an impressive line-up of distinguished speakers and leading experts in the field, IP23 will explore various facets of infection prevention and control. Notable speakers include Ms. Sian Fumarola (UK) Head of Clinical Procurement Integrated Supplies and Procurement Department University Hospitals of North Midlands and Royal Wolverhampton Trust, Dr. Ashraf El Houfi (UAE) Head of ICU & Chairman of Infection Control Committee at Dubai Hospital Professor of Medicine at Dubai Medical College, Dr. Najiba M Abdulrazzaq (UAE) Head of the Infection Prevention and Control Central Committee at the Ministry of Health in Dubai, and Dr. Hanadi Al Salmi (KSA) Director Of Clinical Services at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Saudi Arabia.

The Infection Prevention Summit will offer a platform for infection control practitioners, microbiologists, and healthcare professionals in the region to exchange the latest evidence-based principles and practices concerning Surgical Site Infections and Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes.

"At BD, we are committed to advancing the world of health by providing innovative solutions that not only help improve patient outcomes, but also contribute to a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem,” stated Loay Badr, Egypt Country Manager & LENA Hub Leader at BD. “We are proud to be at the forefront of promoting sustainable healthcare practices within the industry, as it aligns with our mission. Events such as the Infection Prevention Summit provide an impetus to our efforts to tackle the current & evolving healthcare challenges and develop an effective strategy that can lead to significant reductions in on-site infections, human error, and other safety risks for both patients and healthcare professionals. We are dedicated to enhancing healthcare access and outcomes through innovative solutions and will relentlessly pursue the latest advances in MedTech to improve care quality and promote safer and healthier lives for everyone.”

On Day 1, the summit will focus on presenting sessions that cover the Evidence-Based Principles and Practices for preventing Surgical Site Infections. Day 2, on the other hand, will delve into sessions on Evidence-Based Clinical Care aimed at reducing the incidence of CAUTI.

“The Infection Prevention Summit provides a unique opportunity to bring together stakeholders from various sectors to collaborate on reducing the burden of CAUTIs and SSIs and improving patient outcomes,” said Dr. Hanadi Alsalmi, Director of Clinical Services at KFSH&RC. “We are eager to share the latest evidence-based strategies and engage in meaningful discussions to develop innovative solutions for preventing these infections”.*

In addition to BD’s commitment to improving the patient care experience, the company is equally dedicated to furnishing MedTech solutions and services that aid in the development of a sustainable healthcare ecosystem.

