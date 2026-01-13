Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME) today announced Bank ABC as a Strategic Partner for its fourth edition, taking place on 27–28 January 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment.

The 2026 edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East will be held under the theme “Advancing Alignment, Innovation, and Implementation for Energy and Climate Transformation” and is expected to convene more than 400 regional and international leaders, including ministers, regulators, financial institutions, corporates, investors, and global experts. The programme will explore how sustainability and climate action are reshaping national competitiveness and economic growth and opportunity as regional economies transition to a low carbon future.

Bank ABC joins the Forum as a strategic partner reflecting its leadership in sustainable and transition finance, supported by a structured Sustainable Finance Framework, enhanced ESG risk integration, and the mobilisation of capital toward renewable energy, climate-aligned infrastructure, and broader development priorities, particularly across emerging markets. The Bank’s approach emphasises credibility, disciplined risk management, and measurable impact aligned with Bahrain’s national priorities and global sustainability objectives.

Commenting on the partnership, Ian McCallum, Bank ABC’s Chief Sustainability Officer, said, “Sustainability Forum Middle East provides an important platform for translating ambition into implementation. As MENA’s international bank of the future, Bank ABC is focused on mobilising capital, integrating sustainability into financial decision-making, and supporting clients through the transition to a more inclusive, low-carbon economy. We are pleased to partner with the Forum and to contribute to sustainability-led initiatives that support Bahrain’s priorities while advancing the global Sustainable Development Goals.”

Representing Bank ABC at the Forum, Mr. McCallum, will moderate a key panel focused on carbon markets, biodiversity, and high-integrity solutions, at a time when carbon offsetting and nature-based mechanisms are becoming increasingly important tools for mobilising finance, managing transition risk, and delivering credible climate outcomes. Mr. McCallum also serves on Sustainability Forum Middle East’s Advisory Committee and will act as a mentor for the Sustainability Future Lab university challenge, guiding a student team in developing a sustainable finance solution aligned with Bahrain’s development agenda and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Commenting on the partnership, Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications and Founder of Sustainability Forum Middle East, said, “Bank ABC is a highly engaged partner whose contribution extends well beyond participation. Its leadership in sustainable finance, active involvement across the Forum programme, and commitment to mentoring future leaders make it an important contributor to the Forum’s objectives. We are pleased to welcome Bank ABC as a Strategic Partner for our 2026 edition.”

Discussions at the 4th edition will span national vision and policy alignment, sustainable and transition finance, energy transition and industrial decarbonisation, climate policy and regulation, carbon and biodiversity markets, AI and emerging technologies, venture and climate innovation, and capacity-building for implementation.

The Forum will also feature a strengthened workshop programme delivered by leading global organisations. KPMG will lead a workshop focused on net zero strategies and responsible sourcing for the GCC; United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will deliver a session on carbon markets and Article 6 mechanisms in the Arab States; and Anthesis Group will lead a workshop examining the link between sustainability, reputation, and long-term value creation.

The 2026 edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East is supported by Lead Partners SAFA and Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK); Strategic Partners United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Gulf International Bank (GIB); Forum Partners Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY), Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Company (BASREC), National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill (GARMCO), and the American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain); Supporting Partners Hassan Radhi & Associates and Tamkeen; Learning Partner Impact for Learning & Development; Media Partners Arab News and Al Ayam; and Marketing Partner The Butterfly Effect.

Please address media inquiries to:

FinMark Communications

Email: info@finmarkcoms.com