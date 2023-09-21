Dammam, Saudi Arabia: Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, has successfully concluded its participation at the 4th edition of the Saudi Maritime Congress as a founding partner. Held under the patronage of His Excellency Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the event took place in Dammam.

During the Congress, Bahri underlined its support for global maritime events and affirmed its pivotal role in driving the growth of the regional logistics sector. Hosted at the Dhahran Expo-Dammam, the conference kicked off with the welcome speech of Eng. Ahmed Ali Alsubaey, Bahri CEO, in which he emphasized the Kingdom’s rapid progress toward becoming a world-leading maritime hub.

“The Saudi maritime sector possesses vast potentials, and this conference is an ideal platform to showcase our capabilities to the world. The development of the maritime and logistics sector is vital in realizing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives. Bahri is committed to focusing on leveraging its accumulated experience for the sector’s development within the Kingdom and across the globe,” stated AlSubaey. He also reaffirmed Bahri’s commitment to decarbonization, technology and digital innovation, education, and upskilling next-generation talent with the tools needed to thrive in the industry.

On the sidelines of the congress, Bahri signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAIL, a subsidiary of the Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC), a company owned by Public Investment Fund (PIF), to mutually strengthen their offerings within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This alliance aims to facilitate maritime sector development and the provision of technical support, while also promoting knowledge and expertise exchange between the two companies.

Honoring the heroes

During the conference, Bahri felicitated the captain and crew of its oil-chemical tanker NCC NAJEM on receiving the letter of commendation from International Maritime Organization for their bravery in saving the lives of 35 people from a capsized boat in the Strait of Malacca near the Malaysian coast.

The Saudi Maritime Congress is the largest gathering of maritime and logistics industry professionals in the Kingdom. The event gives attendees a chance to meet, network, and do business with over 120+ leading exhibitors representing main sectors of the maritime industry including shipping, shipbuilding, artificial intelligence, port and terminal management and finance.

-Ends-