Hosted by Bahrain International Airport, the event is a collaboration between Bahrain Airport Company, Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, and the Economic Development Board

Muharraq, Bahrain – The 29th edition of Routes World, the foremost global event in the aviation industry, commenced today at the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre. Held for the first time in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the event runs from October 6-8, 2024, is hosted by Bahrain International Airport, managed and operated by Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), in partnership with Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) and the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB). This prestigious gathering of aviation professionals and industry leaders welcomed over 2,300 delegates, representing 230 airlines and 530 airports from around the globe.

The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of His Excellency Mr. Mohamed bin Thamer AlKaabi, the Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications; Her Excellency Ms. Fatima bint Jaafar Al Sairafi, the Minister of Tourism; Ms. Sara Ahmed Buhiji , Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), Mr. Khalid Hussain Taqi, Gulf Air Group (GFG) Chairman; and other distinguished guests.

During the opening ceremony, His Excellency Mohamed bin Thamer AlKaabi, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, delivered a speech, welcoming participants from around the world to the 29th edition of the Routes World 2024. He emphasized the event's vital role as a platform for crucial discussions on shaping the future of the global aviation industry, enhancing air connectivity, and building upon the achievements of previous editions in this regard.

He further noted that hosting Routes World in the Kingdom of Bahrain for the first time provides participants with a valuable opportunity to witness firsthand the Kingdom's potentials, capabilities and strategic location. These factors position Bahrain as a key player in shaping a sustainable and thriving global aviation sector.

Her Excellency Fatima bint Jaafar Al Sairafi, the Minister of Tourism; Chairperson of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), affirmed that hosting the Routes World 2024 at the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre represents a significant strategic step towards achieving the objectives outlined in the Tourism Strategy 2022-2026. This event aligns with strengthening the ties between the tourism and aviation sectors, recognizing their vital interdependence. Hosting this global conference presents a valuable opportunity for expertise exchange within the aviation industry, contributing to its development.

Furthermore, Her Excellency emphasized that the Kingdom of Bahrain consistently strives to be a premier destination for conferences and exhibitions. The Bahrain International Exhibition Centre, the most modern in the Middle East, offers a comprehensive array of facilities and services, enabling it to host world-class events. This centre significantly contributes to bolstering Bahrain's robust and well-equipped tourism infrastructure, to accommodate major events.

Her Excellency highlighted the tourism sector's ongoing efforts to solidify the Kingdom of Bahrain's position as a leading tourism destination for international events by cultivating an unparalleled environment for their success. This aligns with the strategic objectives of realizing Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, contributing to enhanced economic growth and the advancement of the tourism sector.

Bahrain Airport Company Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah commented, “Hosting Routes World 2024 marks a pivotal milestone for the country’s aviation, tourism, and logistics sectors, aligning with the national vision to become a global hub for connectivity and economic growth. The event is a perfect example of successful collaboration with the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority andEconomic Development Board, to achieve a shared government objective of connecting airports, airlines, and destinations, and positioning Bahrain as a leading tourism hub.”

He further added, “Routes World 2024 provides a platform to showcase Bahrain's vision for the future of global air connectivity. With our geographical advantage, cutting-edge infrastructure, and business-friendly environment, this event allows us to position Bahrain as an attractive destination for international carriers and travelers alike. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all governmental and private entities that contributed to the Kingdom of Bahrain's successful hosting of the Routes World, showcasing Bahrain's state-of-the-art infrastructure.”

The 29th edition of Routes World 2024 serves as a strategic platform to strengthen the Kingdom of Bahrain's position as a distinctive tourist destination. The event is poised to drive passenger traffic growth and support the government's vision of establishing a thriving tourism sector. Over the course of three days, more than 9,000 meetings will take place, bringing together representatives from 80 of the world's top 100 airlines. The event will also feature over 40 speakers, including keynote addresses from five airline CEOs.

The opening day of Routes World 2024 featured engaging panel discussions with prominent industry leaders on the rapid growth trajectory of the Arabian Gulf region. Gulf Air Group (GFG) Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jeffrey Goh, participated in an insightful discussion on navigating the future of airline development and achieving success in a rapidly expanding market.

Another panel discussion delved into the expanding role of technology in logistics, where Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah, spoke about the integral role of air freight and cargo operations in the evolution of air travel and airport management, highlighting future opportunities for enhancing global connectivity and operational efficiency.

-Ends-

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers.

For more information visit: www.bahrainairport.bh, Instagram: @BahrainAirport, X: @BahrainAirport, Threads: @bahrainairport, Facebook: BahrainAirport

For media enquiries:

Email: Corporate.Communications@gulfairgroup.bh