(Manama, Bahrain) – Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, announced today that it will host the TradingTech Summit MENA for the first time in the region on November 25, 2024, at the Ritz Carlton, Bahrain. Held in collaboration with the Arab Federation of Capital Markets and A-Team Group, the summit aims to foster innovation, connectivity, and technological advancement across regional financial markets.

The summit will explore a wide range of topics shaping the future of financial markets, including the integration and management of Big Data, leveraging financial markets for sustainable growth, and advancements in exchange systems and connectivity. Discussions will also address the evolving role of AI in trading, lessons learned from implementing surveillance systems for voice and electronic trading, smart order routing, and the modernization of post-trade workflows.

The landmark event will gather distinguished speakers from leading regional and global institutions, including Ahli United Bank, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bahrain Bourse, Bahrain Clear, Central Bank of Bahrain, HSBC Bank, KAMCO Invest, LSEG, Microsoft, SICO, Wamid, and others. These industry leaders will share insights and lessons learned in the rapidly evolving financial technology landscape.

Commenting on the upcoming summit, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, said, "The TradingTech Summit MENA underscores Bahrain Bourse’s commitment to fostering innovation and technological advancement within the capital market. By hosting this summit, we aim to facilitate knowledge exchange and encourage collaboration among industry leaders to drive sustainable growth and enhance regional market infrastructure. Bahrain Bourse is honored to support this platform, contributing to the development of a forward-looking and resilient financial ecosystem."

Rami El-Dokany, Secretary General of The Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) said, “Tech has always been the core backbone of stock exchanges and clearing houses. By bringing this tech-focused event to the Middle East for the first time hosted by Bahrain Bourse, we aim to foster trading technology advancements in the region, and shed light on how technology is being deployed to create an edge in sell-side and buy-side capital markets financial institutions".



The summit is proudly supported by our esteemed sponsors. Platinum Sponsors includes: Ahli United Bank, AMD Solarflare, Centroid Solutions, and SICO. Gold Sponsors includes Tabadul Hub and Infotech, and Zawya as Media Partner.

For more information about the TradingTech Summit MENA, please visit: https://a-teaminsight.com/events/tradingtech-summit-mena/