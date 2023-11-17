NAIROBI, Kenya: /African Media Agency (AMA)/- In anticipation of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28), Crtve Development, in collaboration with the African Youth Collaboration Assembly (AYCA) and the Royal Danish Embassy in Kenya, is thrilled to have hosted AYCA Unplugged: The COP28 Youth Agenda. This initiative aimed to harness the momentum ignited by the Africa Climate Summit 2023 (ACS) to reaffirm the inaugurated AYCA Nairobi Youth-Declaration, as well as the youth of Africa's commitment to climate-positive growth as the continent heads into COP 28.

“After the resounding success of the African Youth Climate Assembly that united over 800 dynamic young minds from over 40 nations, it is imperative that we build on this momentum as we look forward to COP28. Our focus remains steadfast on cultivating a more resilient Africa, where the largest demographic, our youth, are active participants and treated as shareholders. The assembly showcased the unwavering resilience and dedication of young Africans, underscoring their commitment to partake in pivotal decision-making processes and contribute to the green growth agenda as outlined in the African Youth Climate Assembly Declaration. As we eagerly anticipate COP 28 and beyond, let us reshape the narrative, highlighting young people as solution architects armed with innovative, creative, and sustainable ideas that merit scaling up and robust support for greater Impact!” - African Youth Climate Assembly Secretariat.

Through authentic storytelling, the creative arts and open dialogue, this gathering offered an opportune moment for partners across government, the private sector, civil society and youth groups to unite and exchange insights and thoughts on enhancing youth-led initiatives for impactful climate action.

“Boasting the world's youngest populace of over 400 million, Africa is a realm of unmatched potential and ambition. With a wealth of clean energy resources, arable land, vital minerals, and among the fastest-growing economies globally, it stands as a pivotal element in the global solution to climate change. Yet, the role of African youth in forging a sustainable and resilient continent is not fully utilised, and impending climate issues pose a challenge to their empowerment. Thus, the intertwined potential of Africa and its youth is a latent treasure needing global recognition and nurturing." - Dr. Okito Wedi, Founder and CEO, Crtve Development.

The successes of the Africa Climate Summit and preceding Africa Youth Climate Assembly have been remarkable, bringing together climate actors from across the continent and highlighting the crucial role of youth in the fight against climate change. As we approach COP 28 and beyond, it is essential to recognise and empower young climate leaders with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to develop and implement African-led solutions to the global climate crisis.

In the lead up to COP 28, the urgency for collective global actions against climate change have been amplified, leading to the inception of the African Youth Declaration. This declaration brings together diverse African youth voices to demand sustainable change and actively participate in global environmental policy-making processes as COP 28 approaches. It prominently champions for the creation of green jobs for youth, offering a potent solution to the dual crisis of high youth unemployment rates in Africa and growing climate threats.

Green jobs harness the youth's creativity, energy, and innovative capabilities, converting them into impactful solutions for our climate challenges. These jobs also provide an avenue to alleviate Africa's high youth unemployment rates. The need to equip African youth with skills suitable for green economies through education and training programs also features strongly in the declaration. By incorporating green job concepts into educational curriculums and promoting climate change literacy, young Africans can further refine their skills in low-carbon sectors resulting in a shift towards renewable energy and sustainable development. The African Youth Declaration, therefore, calls for increased youth involvement in environmental policy-making from grassroots to global stages leading up to COP 28, emphasising the pivotal role of green jobs in transitioning towards environmental sustainability.

“It is very explicit in our foreign and development policy that Denmark has the ambition to assume leadership and strengthen action to accelerate green and energy transition and support climate change adaptation. Youth is key in this transition: Youth are the majority and the future in Africa and you can count on Denmark to support you.” - The Royal Danish Embassy in Kenya

We were honoured to have H.E. Stephan Schønemann, Danish Ambassador to Kenya, set the stage with an opening address, followed by an insightful keynote by Ambassador Ali Mohamed, Special Envoy for Climate Change for Kenya. The heart of the evening featured a moderated conversation with prominent figures in the climate arena, including Ambassador Ali Mohamed, Eng. Festus K. Ng'eno, Ambassador Kassim M.J. Mwawado and Cherop Soy. Adding to the dynamic program, a powerful video screening spotlighted the voices of inspiring youth activists from across the region. The event will further engage the audience with a Q & A session, providing an opportunity for in-depth discussions and inquiries. To conclude, attendees were invited to connect and share their perspectives over networking and refreshments, fostering collaboration and unity for a sustainable future.

About African Youth Climate Assembly (AYCA):

The African Youth Climate Assembly (AYCA), is a dynamic and inclusive platform aimed at uniting and amplifying the voice of African youth, sharing ideas and showcasing youth solutions in the global fight against climate change. With its focus on fostering collaboration and engagement, AYCA will gathered young change-makers from over 40 nations across Africa and beyond, showcasing their work and connecting them with AU heads of states, policy makers, influential personalities, business leaders, non-state actors and esteemed scientists ahead of the inaugural Africa Climate Summit that took place from 1st to the 3rd of September 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya. Under the theme, “African-led Solutions to Global Challenges”, AYCA's primary objective is the systematic embedment of the voices of youth in the climate decision-making frameworks at the county, national, regional and Global levels. By providing a platform for dynamic dialogue and knowledge exchange, AYCA seeks to empower and equip the next generation of African leaders with the tools, strategies and funding necessary to tackle the urgent climate challenges facing our continent.

About Crtve Development (CD):

Crtve Development (CD) is a leading pan-African advocacy organisation that stands at the forefront of change on the African continent. Rooted in the belief that storytelling and advocacy can drive positive transformation, CD champions African-owned and led development, bridging the gap between people and policies. By harnessing the power of creativity, storytelling and research, CD empowers local voices and campaigns on key developmental issues, inspiring action and fostering empathy. At CD, we envision a thriving Africa where sustainable development is achieved through evidence-based policies and inclusive practices. Through thought-provoking campaigns, impactful storytelling, and innovative use of technology, CD sparks change, one story at a time. Our commitment to empowering Africa and igniting transformative change is at the core of everything we do.

About The Royal Danish Embassy in Kenya:

Kenya and Denmark have maintained close bilateral relations since Kenya’s independence in 1963. The new partnership builds on lessons learnt, emerging challenges and the opportunities for democratic and economic reform. The current strategic framework (2021- 2025) supports the Kenyan Government’s Vision 2030 which seeks to create a “globally competitive and prosperous nation with a high quality of life by 2030”, Kenya’s Big Four development blueprint as well as Denmark’s overall strategy for development, The World 2030 (pdf).

There are three strategic objectives for Denmark’s engagement in and cooperation with Kenya:

Green, sustainable and inclusive growth: Promote green, sustainable and inclusive economic growth and decent jobs with an emphasis on youth as well as market opportunities for Danish companies and investors with relevant solutions.

Democratic governance, human rights and equitable access to services: Strengthen democratic participation and citizen engagement, protection of human rights, including sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), access to justice as well as delivery of equitable public services through the implementation of the Constitution and devolution.

Resilience, peace and stability: Promote resilience, peace and stability in Kenya by curbing violent extremism, preventing man-made and natural crises, and strengthening Kenya’s pro-active role in regional peace and security and as a host-community for refugees.