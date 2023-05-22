Abu Dhabi, UAE: Axis Communications, a networking technology company and industry leader, hosted its third Connect by Axis event in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Connect by Axis aims to create valuable opportunities for MEA stakeholders to gather industry insights, delve into new technologies, and connect with each other.

Held at Anantara Eastern Mangroves, the event showcased some of the latest technologies from Axis, explored current trends, and engaged with security stakeholders from the UAE. Hosted by the Axis team, attendees included members of the Axis partner ecosystem, Axis product end-users, industry associations and thought leaders, and members of the press.

“Following successful Johannesburg and Egypt launches, Connect by Axis in Abu Dhabi did not disappoint. We will continue to elevate our partners’ and distributors’ experience with insightful thought leadership and first-hand product demonstrations. These events show that we believe in the power of partnerships, and are committed to strengthening our relationships in the market and being market leaders focused on technological advancements and innovations for years to come,” said Ettiene van der Watt, Regional Director for Middle East, Central Asia and Africa at Axis.

Connect by Axis is both a conference and technology showcase, reflecting the company’s strategic focus areas like cybersecurity, sustainability, quality, total cost of ownership, and AI and analytics. It brings together key security industry stakeholders for a multifaceted engagement on the industry’s most pressing challenges and exclusive demonstrations of the latest security and surveillance solutions offered by Axis and its wide network of trusted partners and distributors that are shaping the future.

“We are proud to have hosted a roadshow of this scale in Abu Dhabi, in addition to the events we regularly host in Dubai. The UAE is important to Axis – we have a solid foundation here and are looking forward to creating more platforms like this that serve the market’s needs. From speaking to our partners and customers, we’ve identified a need for events that connect the security industry, foster collaboration, share knowledge, promote innovation, and strengthen the overall security framework,” explained Mohammed Hoteit, Regional Sales Manager for Abu Dhabi, UAE, at Axis.

The key products highlighted at Connect by Axis, Abu Dhabi, were:

AXIS Q1656-DLE Radar-Video Fusion Camera. It offers wide-area intrusion protection and reliable 24/7 detection with a fusion of two powerful technologies: video and radar. This unique device provides state-of-the-art, deep learning-powered object classification for next-level detection and visualisation.

AXIS Q6318-LE PTZ Camera. Ideal for city surveillance, it features a ½” sensor and 31X optical zoom. With laser focus, it offers precise focus every time – even in the dark. It includes all the functionality needed to track and identify suspicious behaviour.

AXIS C1610-VE Network Sound Projector. This product is proof that tough can look good. Built to withstand temperatures from -40 to +55°C, this network speaker offers clear, dependable voice messages outdoors or indoors. It comes ready for wall, pole, or ceiling mounting and its IK10-rated, vandal-resistant housing provides peace of mind at any installation height.

AXIS D4100-E Network Strobe Siren. Deter intruders, improve operational efficiency, and more with the power of light and sound. With strobe lighting and siren alarms, this fully networked device warns and notifies to help solve multiple needs on premises.

In addition to the conference, attendees could access the Transformation Zone, an exhibition space where they could experience and view demonstrations of the latest Axis products and partner solutions. Leading Axis Technology Integration Partners and Distributors - including Milestone, Genetec, Securelogiq, Briefcam, Irisity, Dell, Quanika, NIT (an Ingram Micro company), and Wesco Anixter - were on hand to answer questions and offer insight into their respective solutions. As part of the Transformation Zone, Axis focused on the following strategic areas:

Extended Video Products: EX cameras, radar, thermal and body-worn solutions.

EX cameras, radar, thermal and body-worn solutions. End-to-End Solutions: Access control based on the Axis Camera Station video and access management software.

Access control based on the Axis Camera Station video and access management software. IP Audio Solutions: Speakers, microphones and network audio management and tools.

Speakers, microphones and network audio management and tools. Secure Insight: Understanding metadata and analytics and using dashboards and search functions to accelerate forensic investigations.

“It’s a privilege to be able to use our expertise and experience to bring people together to connect at events like these,” concluded Mohammed Hoteit, Regional Sales Manager for Abu Dhabi, UAE, at Axis.