Doha, Qatar:- The Autonomous e-Mobility (AEMOB) Forum hosted by The Ministry of Transport (MOT) and organized by Just us & Otto Marketing services exhibited and discussed its forum concept at the ‘Sustainable Transportation and Legacy for Generations’ Conference and Exhibition on 17th-18th September 2023.

The two-day gathering focused on showcasing the latest developments in Qatar's land, maritime, and air transportation sectors. It provided a valuable platform for different stakeholders to further their understanding, explore opportunities and establish partnerships, while also offering their thoughts and recommendations around existing and future sustainable, smart mobility solutions at the AEMOB booth. Visitors of the booth represented an array of transportation and other sectors, including autonomous, electric, and micro mobility, leading to several entities expressing their interest in further contributing their perspectives at the Forum taking place in 2024.

The event, which gathered transportation sector and other concerned experts, including renowned speakers from Qatar and abroad, saw significant plans and strategies unveiled that aim to transition towards a comprehensive, integrated, and environmentally friendly transportation system throughout Qatar. Particular emphasis was placed on cutting-edge sustainable transportation technologies and innovations, which will also be central talking points at the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum next year.

Representing the AEMOB Forum Committee, Ahmad Al Ansari, who moderated a panel around 'Private Sector's Active Engagement in Developing the Transportation System,' commented: “The private sector plays an indispensable role in providing technology, thereby driving innovation and growth, not only for Qatar, but also the region, and beyond.” “Driverless e-Mobility is one important element of current and future innovation and we are looking forward to explore this topic further here in Qatar,” Ansari added.

Conversations also revolved around Qatar's goals to revolutionize the transportation sector by investing in sustainable and smart mobility, enhancing efficiency in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) to reduce carbon emissions from conventional vehicles.

A panel speaker underscored that “for the future of sustainable transportation it will be essential to establish local companies and share knowledge.” Qatar has already made good progress in implementing eco-friendly initiatives, such as the introduction of EURO5 diesel fuel, which emits less than 1.5% of emissions compared to previous diesel variants. Additionally, the MOT is committed to transitioning 75% of public transport to electric buses, with a goal of achieving complete carbon neutrality by 2030.

Moreover, the conference particularly addressed challenges regarding autonomous vehicles introducing level 3 automation that requires human intervention for safety. The Ministry is actively working on regulatory frameworks for self-driving vehicles in Qatar, emphasizing its partnership with the Forum to continue discussions on sustainable mobility, not just from a technological and research, but also a policy perspective.

-Ends-

About the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum

The Autonomous e-Mobility Forum, taking place in Doha, Qatar from 30th April – 2 May 2024, hosted by the Ministry of Transport of the State of Qatar, and held under the patronage of His Excellency, Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transport, is set to become the pioneering multilateral platform focusing on driverless e-mobility, a topic of global significance and urgency.

Organized by Just us & Otto Marketing & Event Services in collaboration with InStrat, a Department of 4th Dimension, the three-day event will provide a timely occasion for international stakeholders to further the know-how and develop recommendations towards implementation of autonomous e-mobility in a real-world setting.

It is set to assemble a global network of senior officials, policy and technology experts, including speakers and representatives from government, industry, academia, the media, and hundreds of attendees. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased through the AEMOB Forum website www.aemobforum.com.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Lahya Chennuru

PR Executive, AEMOB Forum

lahya@justusandotto.com