The 7th edition of the event will also feature 39 Saudi exhibitors, including several first-time and returning participants

Five halls will be utilised to facilitate the increased demand, representing a 70% year-on-year increase in available space at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC)

Riyadh, KSA: Automechanika Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s leading regional trade show for the automotive aftermarket industry, has officially sold out six weeks before the event, with the seventh edition returning to the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC) from 28-30 April, with a surge of exhibitors from around the world.

This year, companies from over 34 countries have already confirmed, up from 26 last year, including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Cambodia, France, Kazakhstan, Oman, Pakistan, Poland, Russia, Vietnam, and Peru. In addition, there will be seven country pavilions with companies from Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, China, Hong Kong, and Turkey on show, as well as two new dedicated areas for Italian and Indian exhibitors.

Saudi Arabia will also continue to have a strong presence with 39 automotive aftermarket companies, nearly 10% of all exhibitors, underscoring the market growth within the country as several new and returning exhibitors commit to the show.

New to the exhibition this year are Al-Kadi Commerce & Industry, a market leader in mobility solutions; Juffali Automotive Company, industry experts across mobility, technology, engineering and services; Kayan, the car paints and equipment supplier; Sampa, the leading global manufacturer of commercial vehicle parts, A.H Al Sayyed & Sons Trading Company, the leading provider of premium auto parts and maintenance services in Saudi Arabia; and Neweast, a leading importer of automotive spare parts.

Returning exhibitors from the Kingdom include DJ Auto, Thunder Trading, O2Proformance, Taajeer, and BMT Banaeem.

Speaking ahead of Automechanika Riyadh, which is licensed to 1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia, said: “Automechanika Riyadh has witnessed unprecedented growth in the last year, with the 2025 edition not only selling out in record time but also set to welcome a record number of international exhibitors and year-on-year increases in visitor numbers.”

To facilitate this demand, this year’s event will include two additional halls, increasing the size of the exhibition floor space by 70% compared to the 2024 edition, which will also help facilitate the expected 19,000 visitors during the exhibition show days.

In addition to the busy exhibition floor, Automechanika Riyadh will deliver a packed conference programme as part of the Automechanika Academy, the event’s flagship conference, which will return with a focus on Saudi Arabia’s journey to becoming a regional automotive hub while also outlining the trends impacting the automotive aftermarket from a global perspective.

The conference will deliver insights from international, regional, and local experts on various topics, with panel discussions and sessions addressing adaptive digital strategies, customer-centric approaches shaping the automotive industry, and sustainable supply chain practices in the automotive industry.

The popular Modern Workshop will offer diverse daily themes, from workforce transformation and digital adaption to hybrid vehicle servicing ecosystem and future-ready operations.

Aly Hefny, Show Manager, Automechanika Riyadh, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “Automechanika Riyadh is reinventing the automotive aftermarket exhibition space in Saudi Arabia thanks to the event’s year-on-year growth and diverse exhibitor portfolio. This is complemented by the conference agenda, which delves into local and international markets with insights and opinions from visionaries worldwide.”

The product areas showcased at Automechanika Riyadh include Parts & Components, Electronics & Systems, Tires & Batteries, Oils & Lubricants, Accessories & Customising, Diagnostics & Repairs, Body & Paint, and Car Wash & Care.

