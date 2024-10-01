Automechanika Dubai gears up for its 21st edition with over 2,200 exhibitors, including 244 classic car parts and equipment manufacturers amid growing global and regional popularity

Automechanika will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 10-12 December

Dubai, UAE: Automechanika Dubai, the leading event for the automotive aftermarket industry, will feature an extensive lineup of 244 classic car parts and equipment manufacturer exhibitors when it returns for its 21st edition from 10-12 December at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

With 40% of the classic car competent exhibitors representing the domestic market and 60% from international regions, Automechanika Dubai will showcase classic car parts and equipment manufacturing companies from the UAE, UK, USA, Turkiye, Italy, Switzerland, Japan, and Brazil, among others.

According to Credence Research, the global classic car industry is estimated to reach USD 51.3 billion by 2028, compared with USD 31.1 billion in 2021. The rise in popularity of the classic car segment is also reflected in the GCC region, where there are a growing number of classic car owners.

Commenting on this upward trend, Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Portfolio Director at Automechanika Dubai organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “The demand for classic cars not only reflects a passion for automotive history but also highlights the increasing value placed on craftsmanship and timeless design. Automechanika Dubai welcomes exhibitors showcasing classic car parts and equipment manufacturers from around the world each year, with interest in this segment growing at each edition of the event.”

He added: “The next edition of Automechanika Dubai will be the largest to date, with over 2,200 exhibitors from over 60 countries.”

While there is no universally accepted definition of a classic vehicle, a car is generally defined as ‘classic’ when it is over 20 years old, has retained its original design, and is well maintained. The UAE, in particular, has emerged as a thriving hub for classic car enthusiasts, collectors and investors due to the country’s affluent population and rising interest in vintage automobiles.

Unlike most modern cars, which can lose value over time, classic cars can increase in value, making them a potentially lucrative asset for collectors and investors. Their rarity, historical significance and unrivalled craftsmanship often contribute to their increasing market worth.

Companies exhibiting with classic cars competence at Automechanika Dubai include amongst others Merlin Diesel Systems (UK), Konito Tyres (Finland), Hastings Manufacturing Company (USA), Denso (UAE) and Motorix International (Japan). The event will provide a platform for enthusiasts, collectors, and professionals to connect with a diverse network of exhibitors while exploring the latest trends and innovations in the segment.

Trade visitors can learn about the latest industry updates at Automechanika Academy, a knowledge-sharing platform for the automotive aftermarket and service sector. The Academy provides in-depth industry insights, strategic market updates, and learning opportunities from leading experts and thought leaders on a range of topics, from innovation in automotive technology to sustainability and the circular economy.

Automechanika Dubai covers ten specialised product categories: Parts & Components, Electronics & Connectivity, Accessories & Customising, Tyres & Batteries, Car Wash & Care, Oils & Lubricants, Diagnostics & Repair, Body & Paint, Management & Digital Solutions and Innovation4Mobility.

The exhibition will be co-located with Logimotion, a new addition to the Messe Frankfurt Middle East portfolio and a pioneering event for the global logistics industry.

